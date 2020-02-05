The Elk Grove city staff announced on Jan. 27 they will adjust traffic signals so they will stay green longer at three busy streets. They plan to create a “green wave” to make driving smoother between stoplights along Elk Grove Boulevard, Bond Road, and Laguna Boulevard.
Under this future system, drivers traveling east or west on those streets at the posted speed limit of 45 MPH will have a higher chance of reaching a green light at the next intersection.
Bob Murdoch, the city’s public works director, said in a press statement that the new stoplight timing could reduce travel time by 10 percent during peak evening commute hours at eastbound Elk Grove Boulevard.
Starting on Feb. 3, traffic signals will be adjusted at the following streets: Elk Grove Boulevard from Bruceville to Elk Grove-Florin roads, Laguna Boulevard from Bruceville to Bond roads, and Bond Road from Laguna Boulevard to Elk Grove-Florin Road.
The city staff also plans to create a green wave system in spring 2021 at Elk Grove Boulevard from Interstate 5 to Bruceville Road, and at Laguna Boulevard from Interstate 5 to Bruceville Road.
