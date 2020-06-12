Nine high schools in the Elk Grove Unified School District did not have their graduations at the Golden 1 Center this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, Elk Grove High School’s staff invited their Class of 2020 graduates to walk across a stage and receive their diplomas at their campus parking lot on June 3. Each graduate arrived in a car, picked up a diploma, and then posed for photographs while wearing his or her cap and gown. Last week, each high school held “virtual” or online video presentations that celebrated their graduations. The videos can be viewed on the Elk Grove school district’s YouTube channel, “ElkGroveUnified.”
Check out this issue’s Page B6 for the Citizen’s annual special that recognizes the academic accomplishments of graduates from across the Elk Grove school district.
