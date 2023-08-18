The beleaguered Reclamation District 800 (RD 800) received a $500,000 grant to pay for long-range planning, thanks to State Sen. Roger Niello, R-Fair Oaks.
Funding for the district was a specific line item in the 2023-24 state budget that was signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom. The California State Office of Emergency Services will administer the grant.
RD 800 maintains and repairs 34 miles of privately-owned levees along the Cosumnes River to a 10-year flood standard between Rancho Murieta and Freeman Road in Wilton and Sheldon. The district was already $1.5 million in debt and hadn’t finished repairs from 2017 when the January storms breached three levees and cause massive erosion at dozens of other sites. The district spent $7 million making emergency repairs and now is in the hole for $8.6 million. See the separate story about district finances in this issue.
RD 800 Trustee Mark Hite said the planning grant will greatly benefit the district.
“For many, many years we have unsuccessfully tried to get some kind of response from the legislature for our unique needs,” he said. “Up until now, the state has kind of viewed the Cosumnes watershed as the ugly stepchild in the levee systems because of its (private) ownership patterns and has tried to ignore it as best it can.”
Niello’s willingness to jump into the fray to secure some money for RD 800 gives Hite cause for hope. “This signals to us that we are no longer being ignored, and now we have a place at the table,” he said. “People who live along the Cosumnes River have concerns that are just as legitimate as those anywhere else in the Central Valley.”
Niello, who was elected to the state senate in November, described RD 800 as “a very challenged district that has privately owned levees that no other governmental entity can or will take responsibility for.”
Adding to the problem is the millions of dollars the district has borrowed to repair the storm damage while having an assessment that only brings in $500,000 a year.
“None of that (the borrowed money) has really gone into fixing the infrastructure. It is just mitigating the damage,” Niello said.
As the legislature was plowing through the budget this year, Scott Shapiro, an attorney with the Downey Brand law firm whom Niello has known for years, sent him a request for RD 800.
“He said what we really need is money to perform a long-term, strategic plan so we can figure out with sufficient precision exactly what needs to be done,” he said.
Shapiro also told him a strategic plan could help RD 800 justify assessment increases and better position the district to land grants from governmental entities such as the Corps of Engineers.
“He said if we had $500,000 in totally discretionary money, we could get this done,” Niello said. “So I made a request, and it was granted.”
Niello was asked why he had scored when two attempts by Assemblyman Ken Cooley had been unsuccessful. One year, a legislative committee stripped money for the district out of the budget before it was finalized. In another year, the money for the district was put into the budget for the Department of Water Resources, which wrote rules that diverted it to Delta levees.
Niello said he would like to say he secured the funding for RD 800 because of his charm, good luck, and persuasive powers. But the difference in his request was the circumstance of the climate.
The state was in a drought when Cooley tried to get money for the district. It took the January storms to remind people about the flood risk.
“The fact of the matter is that Northern California has a climate of drought that is occasionally interrupted by absolute inundations of rain,” he said.
Niello said he has a good friend who lives in Wilton near the Cosumnes River. He emailed him during the 2017 and 2023 storms to check on the water levels. Both times, his friend’s house had become an island surrounded by water. He also knows other people in the Wilton area.
“So, I have been very familiar with their plight down there because of the unique shape of the Cosumnes, and I have always been really involved with water issues over the years,” he said. “I was part of the Water Forum in the 1990s, and I have been very involved with flood control issues, so I am all wet.”
In fact, Niello and Sen, Susan Eggman have sponsored a bill to enact the Climate Resiliency and Protection Act, which if approved by the votes would authorize the issuance of $6 billion in bonds to pay for flood protection and climate resiliency projects. Niello said the main thrust of the bond measure is to help the Central Valley, but it has a provision that would help RD 800 and other rural districts.
The district’s contract attorney is Rebecca Smith, who works with Shapiro at the Downey Brand law firm. Both are partners, and he has extensive expertise in water issues.
In April, Smith told the RD 800 Board that her law firm had been reaching out to find funding streams for the district and other clients. She said that she and Patrick Ervin, the district’s contract engineer had met with Niello and his district representative Rob Olmstead earlier in the week. She said both were very supportive and were looking at including the district in a proposed statewide water bond that Niello is working on with another state senator.
Smith also told the trustees that the district must find some planning dollars in addition to money for emergency fixes.
“We can keep throwing rocks at them (the levees), but how do we plan to most expeditiously do that?” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.