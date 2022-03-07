Gov. Gavin Newsom along with the governors of Oregon and Washington announced on Feb. 28 their states are changing their requirements for when people should wear masks at indoor places.
Since March 1 in California, unvaccinated people are no longer required to wear face coverings in most indoor, public places. After March 11, the state will recommend, not require, masks indoor for students and staff at schools and childcare facilities.
What remains are the requirements for everyone to wear masks in places where COVID-19 transmission can be high, such as public transit, healthcare facilities, homeless shelters, and long-term care facilities.
Changes to California’s mask policies are coming at a time when the state’s COVID-19 case rate is falling.
“California continues to adjust our policies based on the latest data and science, applying what we’ve learned over the past two years to guide our response to the pandemic,” Newsom said in a Feb. 28 press statement. “Masks are an effective tool to minimize spread of the virus and future variants, especially when transmission rates are high. We cannot predict the future of the virus, but we are better prepared for it and will continue to take measures rooted in science to keep California moving forward.”
The state lifted its indoor mask mandate for vaccinated individuals on Feb. 16, and Sacramento County public health officials soon followed that change. The county previously had a mandate for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people to wear masks at indoor, public settings, which went into effect last July due to a rise in COVID-19 cases that summer.
County public health staff recently reported that the county had a steady drop in COVID-19 cases. On March 2, they reported there was a seven-day average of 10.4 cases per 100,000 residents. This is a decrease from 17.6 cases per 100,000 residents that was reported on Feb. 25. Sacramento County’s COVID-19 case rate peaked with 246 cases per 100,000 residents on Jan. 10.
In their latest report, the county’s public health staff stated that more than 1 million Sacramento County residents were fully vaccinated. The county has more than 1.5 million residents.
EG Unified to revise campus safety measures
Although the state changed its mask mandate last month, California public health officials still required masks to be worn at schools for the rest of February. This requirement prompted a few dozen parents and students to protest outside the Elk Grove Unified School District’s headquarters on Feb. 15 and call for district officials to lift the mask mandate at their campuses.
On Feb. 28, Elk Grove Unified officials announced they will revise their district’s safety protocols to fit updated state and county guidelines. Their specific changes have not been announced, as of press time.
“Amended protocols will go into effect beginning March 12,” the announcement stated. “Until that time, all current COVID-19 mitigation strategies will remain in place.”
Officials added they look forward to end-of-year activities such as graduations, proms, and promotion ceremonies.
In the Elk Grove school district, students who are on the traditional school calendar will have their Spring Break vacation from March 14-18. Their schools will start their new safety protocols when they return from their break.
Elk Grove Unified keeps an online “dashboard” report of COVID-19 cases and quarantines among their students and employees. As of March 2, they reported there were 57 active COVID-19 cases among students and 16 quarantined students. The district has more than 63,100 students enrolled in the current school year. As for staff, there were 10 reported cases and zero staff quarantines in the district that has more than 8,300 employees. Since last July, the district reported a total of 6,213 student cases and 818 staff cases
