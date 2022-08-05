Sacramento County Supervisor Don Nottoli on July 29 gave his final State of the County address. He spoke about several issues, including homelessness, the COVID-19 pandemic, water, and county tax measures.
Since 1995, Nottoli has represented District 5, which encompasses more than 650 square miles and includes the Elk Grove, Galt, Rancho Cordova and the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta communities. He announced last February that his current term would be his last.
During this Elk Grove Chamber of Commerce presented event at Valley Hi Country Club, Nottoli addressed the financial state of the county, noting that the county repaid all of the debt it accumulated during the Great Recession.
“(The county has) begun to rebuild its reserves and restore (its) credit rating, and in the past two budget cycles allocated $62 million in general fund and (American Rescue Plan Act) revenue replacement funds for repair and fix-it-first efforts on county roads, streets and bridges,” he said.
“And we’ve invested more than $12 million in general fund dollars to repair and renovate facilities and grounds in the county parks system.”
Nottoli mentioned that homelessness continues to be a major issue within the county.
“A combination of factors, including the effects of the pandemic, mental illness, substance abuse and skyrocketing rents have contributed significantly to the challenges we face today in housing and caring for our homeless folks,” he said.
Nottoli shared what the county is doing to approach its homelessness issue, which, according to the Point-In-Time (PIT) count, grew in Sacramento County by 67%, from 5,570 in 2019 to 9,278 last February.
“Sacramento County’s 2022-23 budget includes more than $180 million in programs and services to address the growing issue of homelessness in our county,” he said. “On any given night, the county funds 1,300 beds for unsheltered people.
“We’ve earmarked and allocated millions of dollars for shelter beds, scattered site housing and permanent supportive housing, including apartment units, and set aside $5 million for the American River Parkway Reserve – a proposed Safe Stay (Community) location outside of the parkway.”
Nottoli mentioned other homeless services within the county, and he stressed that much more needs to be done to assist the local homeless community.
As for Elk Grove, the PIT homeless population count totaled 45 homeless people living within this city’s borders. However, Sarah Bontrager, Elk Grove’s housing and public services manager, recently told the Citizen that Elk Grove more accurately has about 100 to 150 homeless people at any given time.
Nottoli also spoke about the $8.5 billion transportation initiative, Measure A.
“The measure has been certified for the ballot and proposes a half-cent sales tax countywide to support transportation and transit projects.”
It is estimated that Measure A would generate more than $212 million annually during its 40-year duration.
Regarding the special tax measure countywide vote on whether to tax future commercial cannabis and hemp activities in unincorporated Sacramento County, Nottoli mentioned that he already expressed his opposition to this measure.
“The entire county gets to vote on it,” he said. “So, you folks in Elk Grove, in the city, get a chance to vote on it. The same thing in the city of Sacramento, they get a chance to vote on it, and yet the regulatory scheme with the taxing, as well as the activities, will be only in the unincorporated area. That’s one of the reasons I didn’t support it.”
This proposed tax, which requires a two-thirds majority vote, is based on gross receipts. It would levy a tax on the delivery of cannabis, as well as dispensaries, processors and cultivators. Proceeds would assist homeless programs and services throughout the county.
An issue that Nottoli has continuously opposed is the longtime effort to reroute additional Sacramento River water to parts of Central and Southern California. This proposal, which has been known by a variety of names, is a scaled-down version of the former, proposed twin tunnels project.
Nottoli mentioned that this proposed project’s latest iteration – known as the Delta Conveyance Project – was referred to by the Delta Counties Coalition as “a deeply flawed tunnel plan that would do very little to improve statewide water supplies and bring lasting harm to the Delta.”
“This massive project, estimated to take at least 14 years, cost more than $16 billion to construct (and) will cause irreversible environmental and ecological impacts in the Delta,” he said. “It will have negative economic impacts on underserved communities where water quality and quantity would be severely impacted.”
Nottoli also commented on the COVID-19 pandemic.
“These past 28 months are like none other in our lifetime, and as we meet the challenges in a time of recovery and restoration, we know that in some ways life may never be quite the same,” he said. “But I believe that despite all the challenges, we are so, so blessed in many ways.”
Nottoli mentioned that the county continues to fund the efforts of the Sacramento County Public Health Division in their efforts to work through the pandemic, provide tests and offer vaccination clinics for the COVID-19 variants.
The supervisor expressed his appreciation for the front-line health and medical personnel, first responders, public safety personnel, and essential workers who protected others while providing their services.
Nottoli additionally commended Elk Grove’s leaders and others who help this “deeply rooted community” to maintain its existence as a “vibrant, caring” city.
“(Elk Grove excels), because of you and thousands of others who devote their time, talents and resources to the betterment and service of this community and its people,” he said.
The supervisor also reminisced on his years of service, which began prior to Elk Grove’s incorporation.
He recalled a time when Elk Grove’s population was less than 50,000 residents, Laguna Creek and Sheldon high schools were brand-new campuses, the Stonelake community was a proposed plan, and there was no Elk Grove Auto Mall, Home Depot, Target or In & Out Burger within the boundaries of Elk Grove.
“Much has changed in a little less than 30 years,” Nottoli said. “This community has grown, as have others, and the county’s population is now 1.6 million people and Elk Grove is fast approaching 200,000 residents.”
