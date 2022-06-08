Stephanie Nguyen entered politics five years ago when the Elk Grove City Council appointed her to their vacant District 4 seat. She now hopes to represent Elk Grove and south Sacramento at the State Capitol. The Democrat currently leading the race for the State Assembly’s District 10.
The Secretary of State’s Office reported in the early morning of June 8 that she has 33% of the vote.
“It’s not over yet - we still have a nice lead, but we still have the rest of the night to go,” Nguyen told the Citizen on Election Night.
In a virtual tie for second place, Democrat Eric Guerra only led Republican Eric Rigard by 50 votes. Guerra, who is a Sacramento City Council member, had 26.8% of the vote while Rigard had 26.7%. Trailing far behind them were Democrat Tecoy Porter at 7% and Democrat Ben Thompkins at 5%.
The redrawn Assembly District 10 runs from south Sacramento to the north and Elk Grove to the south.
Nguyen mentioned that she grew up in south Sacramento where she heavily campaigned this spring.
“It was just time to have someone who actually knows our community,” she said.
Nguyen works as the executive director of Asian Resources Inc., a nonprofit that aids immigrants and refugees.
Elk Grove is currently represented in the State Assembly by Jim Cooper, D-Elk Grove, who is now running for Sacramento County sheriff. Nguyen joined this year’s Assembly race in February, which was the same month that Cooper announced his run for sheriff. She soon gained Cooper’s endorsement as well as support from Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen, U.S. Rep. Ami Bera, D-Elk Grove, and State Sen. Richard Pan.
Nguyen’s top opponent in the Assembly is Guerra, a Sacramento City Council member who left the State Senate District 6 race to compete for the redrawn 10th Assembly District race in January.
Last year, he told the Citizen about his experience of growing up in poverty in Mexico before his family immigrated to the United States. The then-state senate candidate spoke of his interest in promoting upward mobility for the working-class.
“Folks shouldn’t have to rely on luck to be able to get there (to the middle class),” he told the Citizen. “If people want to work hard, we should do everything we can to remove any political or bureaucratic or social barriers to people accomplishing their dreams.”
Rigard is the only Republican in the Assembly race that has four Democrats. This is his second run for Assembly after losing to Cooper in the 9th Assembly District’s 2020 election.
When he announced his second shot at the Assembly last year, Rigard told the Citizen that homelessness and providing mental health support for homeless individuals were major issues for him.
“We’ve got to provide these people with mental health services, and they don’t need to go to a big state hospital,” he said in 2021. “We need to have mental health clinics that are local, that are accessible to these people, where they can get the help that they need, whether they’re mentally ill or it’s a drug issue.
Guerra and Rigard could not be reached for comment about the Assembly race’s results, as of press time.
The next round of election results were scheduled to be announced on June 10.
Jones, Ashby poised to compete in November election
In the race for the State Senate’s District 8 seat, Democrats Dave Jones and Angelique Ashby decisively became the top two candidates that will advance to the general election in November.
Jones, who is a former Assembly member and California insurance commissioner, led with 45% of the vote while Sacramento City Council Member Angelique Ashby had 42%, according to the Secretary of State’s June 8 report. Democrat Rafa Garcia was far behind in third place with 12% of the vote.
Senate District 8, which was redrawn late last year, encompasses much of Sacramento County from Elverta to the north and Elk Grove to the south.
“We are excited about the opportunity to continue to engage with the residents of Elk Grove as we move toward the general election,” Jones told the Citizen on June 8. “I’ve been going door-to-door in Elk Grove for some months now – we will continue to reach out directly to the residents to hear firsthand their concerns and priorities.”
He said that one common concern that he heard from citizens is homelessness and the lack of affordable housing.
“I hear over and over from voters at their homes as I meet with them is the concern about the overwhelming number of homeless living in the streets and parks,” Jones said.
In a June 8 interview, Ashby said that she’s well-positioned to move on to November. She recalled her experiences of heavily campaigning in neighbors in the primary election season.
“We walked and walked and walked and we made lots of phones and did a lot of outreach,” Ashby said.
She said that she made take a short break to catch her breath before beginning her general election campaign.
“We have to start over with fundraising and putting our volunteers back in and putting our best foot forward,” Ashby said.
Early results of Assembly Dist. 10 and State Senate Dist. 8 races
State Assembly, District 10:
Stephanie Nguyen (D) – 9,414 votes, 33.4%
Eric Guerra (D) – 7,561 votes, 26.8%
Eric Rigard (R) – 7,511 votes, 26.7%
Tecoy Porter (D) – 2,019 votes, 7.2%
Ben Thompkins (D) – 1,671 votes, 5.9%
State Senate, District 8:
Dave Jones (D) – 21,488 votes, 45%
Angelique Ashby (D) – 19,743 votes, 42%
Rafa Garcia (D) – 5,643 votes, 12%
*Reported as of June 8.
Source: California Secretary of State’s Office
