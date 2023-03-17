The Elk Grove City Council’s 2022 denial of a proposed low-income housing project in Old Town Elk Grove was a violation of state laws, according to a letter sent to Elk Grove’s mayor by the office of California Attorney General Rob Bonta.
In his March 16 letter, Matthew T. Struhar, deputy attorney general for Bonta, urged the city to reconsider the proposed Oak Rose Apartments project and to make efforts to remediate its actions within 30 days or else face court proceedings initiated by the California Attorney General’s Office.
Last July, the council unanimously denied an appeal for the 67-unit, three-story Oak Rose Apartments supportive housing project proposed for a 1.2-acre lot at 9252 Elk Grove Blvd., one lot west of Waterman Road.
The council’s decision affirmed the Elk Grove Planning Commission’s unanimous denial of the project on the basis that it did not meet the city’s objective zoning standards for an affordable housing project, and was therefore ineligible for Senate Bill (SB) 35 ministerial review.
The rejection focused on a plan for the proposed project to include ground-floor residential units.
This proposal was submitted under SB 35, a state law that allows for streamlined, ministerial review and approval of qualifying housing development projects. The bill applies to California cities and counties that have not met the state-mandated regional housing allocation.
In his letter, Struhar argues against the city’s contention that the project does not qualify for ministerial approval under SB 35, because it conflicts with ground-floor-use restrictions of the Old Town Special Planning Area (OTSPA).
According to OTSPA requirements, “Buildings used for 2nd- and 3rd-floor residential must be used for pedestrian-oriented commercial uses on the ground floor, i.e., retail, restaurants or office.”
Struhar noted in his letter that this restriction does not qualify as an “objective” standard under SB 35 or the Housing Accountability Act since it depends on the exercise of discretion.
“That mechanism allows considering the compatibility of a project with community character, which demonstrates that the OTSPA use restriction is not objective,” he wrote. “Because the HAA and SB 35 prohibit the application of a standard that involves any discretionary application, the city cannot rely on OTSPA use restriction as a basis to deny the project.”
Bonta, in a statement issued on March 16, stressed the importance of addressing the state’s housing crisis.
“State housing laws are in place to provide all Californians, regardless of income level, the opportunity to access affordable housing and have a place to call home,” he wrote. “We’re committed to enforcing the law, and we will not stand idly by in the face of housing discrimination.
“I urge Elk Grove to reconsider its unlawful denial of the Oak Rose Apartment project, or face the legal consequences.”
City responds to attorney general’s allegations
In response to the attorney general’s allegations of housing discrimination in regard to the proposed Oak Rose Apartments, the city released a statement claiming that the letter from Bonta’s office “incorrectly alleges that the city violated state housing law.”
In a written statement, issued on March 16, Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen opposed the claim that the council violated state laws by denying this proposed low-income housing project.
“We agree that every city must do its fair share to address the state housing crisis, and Elk Grove is doing its part,” she wrote. “We reject the notion that Elk Grove is engaged in unlawful discrimination. We remain committed to supporting solutions that balance the needs of all in the community.”
Since January 2021, the city committed more than $13.4 million to loans for affordable housing projects within high or highest opportunity areas. Those projects include permanent supportive housing units.
The city also acquired several properties in recent years for the purpose of constructing affordable housing, and will soon be seeking development partners for two sites.
Singh-Allen additionally noted that this proposed project’s applicant was unresponsive to the city’s attempts to negotiate a solution for an alternative site with similar access to amenities.
“The city remains open to a productive dialogue with the applicant to come to a mutually beneficial resolution,” she wrote.
