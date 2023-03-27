Through its Startup Elk Grove Incentive Program, the city of Elk Grove recently approved a total of $35,000 in grants for two local startup companies.
This program contributes technical and financial assistance to launching and scaling startups, and for co-working and incubator facilities that support them. Participants in the program are required to operate their businesses in Elk Grove.
The recipients of the program’s most recent grants are Core Impact, which was awarded $20,000, and Tiami Networks, which will was awarded $15,000.
Core Impact is a sports-specific wearables company that tracks muscle activity and provides real-time actionable insights to help athletes optimize their training and in-game performances.
Tiami Networks is a wireless technology startup company that designs and builds next-generation 5G wireless networks for dual-use applications, such as tactical networks and long-range broadband.
With the city’s support, both companies will move their operations to InnoGrove, the city-supported, tech-focused co-working space.
Samuel Taylor, founder of Core Impact, told the Citizen that having his company obtain approval for a $20,000 grant “means everything.”
“As a startup business, it’s very, very difficult to raise capital,” he said. “And for the city of Elk Grove to essentially get behind us, believe in what we’re doing and help become a very great support system to our growth is not only good for our company, but for me, as an individual, it just speaks volumes of the integrity of the city.”
Taylor, who is a former minor league baseball player, noted that his business has continued to succeed since its founding in the Bay Area three and a half years ago. They relocated to Elk Grove about six months later.
“Since then, we’ve been able to build a few functional prototypes, we’ve tested the market and we’re still currently testing,” he said.
“We graduated from an accelerator program, we’ve raised a little bit of money independent from the grant that we received from the city of Elk Grove, and we sought professional athletes to actually be a part of this ecosystem that we call a core impact.”
Tiami Networks founder Amitav Mukherjee spoke about the grant funding that his company received.
“The agreement for now is $15,000, and $5,000 of that is going towards the rent for the co-working space,” he said. “My plan is to use the co-working space to set up an engineering team, and by the end of the year, I expect we will have three to four full-time people on site working here.”
Mukherjee noted that his company specializes in commercial telecommunications, primarily 5G wireless technology.
“We are designing and building high-performing and secure 5G networks for dual-use applications, meaning both in the commercial space, as well as in the military space,” he said.
“So, what we’re doing is we’re working on taking commercial 5G, the one that’s available from AT&T and T-Mobile, and making it more resilient and robust, so that it’s more secure for both high-security, commercial-use cases (and) military-use cases.”
Mukherjee mentioned that his company’s research and development is currently sponsored through grants from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Department of Commerce, and the National Spectrum Consortium.
Luis Aguilar, the city’s economic development program manager, told the Citizen that the latest grants are a continuance of the program’s initial goals of creating and diversifying the city’s economy and marketing Elk Grove as a destination for startups.
“We realized that (in) Elk Grove, someone must be creating things or, you know, bringing innovation,” he said. “And so, the reason why our program was created was to sort of identify some of those companies early on.
“So, we realized that we have a better chance at growing and supporting our own homegrown startups than trying to attract the next Amazon or Facebook, as an example.”
Thus far, the city has invested more than $200,000 in six startups, since establishing the Startup Elk Grove Incentive Program in 2018. The program is funded through the city’s General Fund.
Aguilar mentioned that the program is operated through a process in which the city invites local startup companies to apply for grants.
“It’s by invitation only,” he said. “We’re not just passing out grants. We’re identifying companies with high-growth potential that could become those future corporate anchors that we want to see through this program. And that’s why we have the requirement where if you no longer operate in Elk Grove then that grant we gave you becomes a loan.”
