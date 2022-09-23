It is illegal in California to wager money on sports. However, many online sports betting apps, Native American tribes, and other groups are spending big dollars to try to pass propositions on the November ballot that would legalize sports gambling in this state.
How that would work is quite complex. First, the two propositions that would make sports betting a legal act in California are Propositions 26 and 27.
Proposition 26 is called, “California Sports Wagering Regulation and Unlawful Gambling Enforcement Act.” It is backed by a group of tribes in the state that would allow tribal casinos and the state’s four privately-owned horse racetracks to offer sports gambling. Attached to this proposition would be a clause that would also allow the state’s tribal casinos to add roulette and dice games to their gambling offerings.
Proposition 27 is named the “California Solutions to Homelessness and Mental Health Act.” Several large online betting companies, including Draft Kings, Fan Duel and Bet MGM have brought this proposition before voters in the state which, if passed, would legalize online sports betting outside of Native American lands, plus allow gaming companies to offer online sports betting as long as they partner with a tribe.
According to the documents filed with California Attorney General Rob Bonta, a tax will be imposed on all companies or tribes offering sports betting. After covering the state’s regulatory costs, the rest of the tax revenue would be directed to the creation of interim and permanent housing for those experiencing homelessness.
Recently, Major League Baseball announced its support of Prop 27.
“As legalized sports betting continues to expand across the country, Major League Baseball remains committed to protecting the integrity of its games and creating a safe experience for fans who wish to wager on those games,” MLB said in statement released Aug. 12. “Proposition 27 -- the only measure on California’s upcoming ballot that would authorize and regulate online sports betting -- includes strong integrity provisions designed to help MLB carry out those commitments.”
A record amount of advertising dollars has already been sunk into both the passing and the defeat of these ballot measures. A reported $380 million has been contributed to these campaigns, surpassing the previous record of $205 million spent two years ago when ride-hailing companies such as Lyft and Uber helped overturn a law requiring those companies to treat their drivers as employees.
But the owners of Elk Grove’s new Sky River Casino and three other California tribes would like to offer voters a third option, a proposition which likely wouldn’t appear on a ballot until 2024, “The Age-verified Tribal Online and In-Person Sports Wagering Regulatory Act.”
In their document already on file with the state Attorney General’s office, the Wilton Rancheria Tribe and along with the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, owner of a casino near San Bernandino, and two other tribes would propose sports wagering, “limited only to highly regulated, suitable operators experienced in gambling operations, with a proved record of regulatory compliance in the California gaming market. The most trusted entities to safely operate sports wagering in California are Indian tribal governments who have decades of accumulated experience operating in-state gaming casinos.”
The document was co-signed by Wilton Rancheria’s chairman Jesus Tarango. This alternate plan proposes sports gambling would only be allowed by a person who has been verified in-person as 21 years of age. If passed, tribal casinos would run both in-person and online gaming in California.
“Sports wagering on high school and lower-level school sports or athletic events must be strictly prohibited,” they also write in the document. “Regulating sports wagering to take it out of the black market, creating a regulatory structure that prevents minors from placing wagers, protecting public safety by allowing sports wagering only at highly regulated and safe in-person tribal facilities and online sports wagering platforms … each with substantial experience in gaming operations.”
A portion of revenues will be earmarked for a “new California Homelessness and Mental Health Fund” they promise.
Tarango has appeared in No on 27 advertisements, telling viewers the DraftKings/FanDuel plan “would break the promise” voters made years ago on tribal gambling.
He could not be reached for comment for this story, as of press time.
The Wilton Rancheria tribe contributed $50,000 to the “No on 27” campaign, but they haven’t openly supported Prop 26.
Should either Prop 26 or Prop 27 pass with approval from voters in November, sports gambling in California would be law. A 2018 U.S. Supreme Court decision opened the door to legalize wagering on sporting events, but on a state-by-state basis. Since then, about 30 states have approved sports gambling within its borders.
If both propositions pass, as long as there are no conflicts in the wording, they can both go into effect. Should there be conflict with each other, according to the California constitution, the one that passed with a higher margin of “yes” votes goes into effect and the other does not. But, according to CalMatters.org, that could lead to legal battles to decide what sports gambling in California would look like.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.