Former Elk Grove Planning Commissioner Kevin Spease on Nov. 10 declared victory in the Elk Grove City Council’s District 3 election.
Spease is succeeding Steve Detrick who served as the District 3 council member since 2008. He will represent a district that covers the Camden area and north Elk Grove’s Power Inn Road area, as well as a part of eastern Laguna.
“It feels great,” Spease said about his success. “I’m humbled and appreciative of the voters of District 3. We got great support from (a) diverse community and I’m very excited to represent that diverse community.”
The winner held his lead with 32% of the counted votes in a five-candidate race, according to the Nov. 10 update from Sacramento County’s elections office. Amandeep Singh followed at 20%, and Maureen Craft was third at 19%. Lynn Wheat and Alejandro Gutierrez-Duncan remained tied at 14%.
Spease thanked the other candidates for running “positive, clean races.”
He pointed to his longstanding commitment to service as what set him apart from the other candidates.
“I think that was definitely evident and I think that resonates with Elk Grove residents,” he said.
In addition to serving as a city planning commissioner from 2014 to 2019, Spease is a U.S. Air Force veteran, security expert, business owner, and community service volunteer.
Spease, who was named the Elk Grove Citizen of the Year in 2018, served as the chair of the Elk Grove Chamber of Commerce’s Board of Directors, and the president of the Rotary Club of Laguna Sunrise.
During his youth, Spease was a 4-H Club member in Elk Grove and graduated from Christian Brothers High School in 1986. He furthered his interest in service at that school, which has the motto, “Enter to learn, learn to serve.”
Spease mentioned that his experience extends well beyond community service.
“(It is) also understanding land use, land planning, understanding about how our city has grown and understanding the potential opportunities for recovery and growth of business,” he said.
He identified the reopening and recovery of the city’s small businesses as the issue that is most important to him.
“We’ve got to make sure that we do it in a responsible, but aggressive manner, because small businesses simply can’t wait,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of restaurants that are now on the margins, as well as larger gyms and small gyms. We’ve got to find a way of getting them safely reopened and moving on again.”
Spease additionally expressed a desire to work with the state to allow state workers to continue to work from home.
“(It) will continue to take pressure off of our roads and traffic and improve the air and quality of life for our residents,” he said.
As one who grew up in Elk Grove, Spease said that he is motivated to assist youth to progress in this city.
“Growing up here in Elk Grove, it was a fantastic place to be, so I want to continue to make Elk Grove a great place for our youth and provide them opportunities to grow and hopefully to stay and come back and grow their own families.”
Spease said that he believes he will work well with Mayor-elect Bobbie Singh Allen and the other council members.
“For me, relationships are important, understanding other folks’ motivations is important,” he said. “Fortunately, I have relationships with the council. I know that everyone is interested in moving forward, working well together, (and) working in the best interest of Elk Grove.
“We can set an example here in Elk Grove and I know the council and the mayor-elect are interested in doing so.”
With his victory in the City Council District 3 election, Spease noted that he is ready to begin serving the city as a council member.
“Looking forward to listening and working with everyone who wants to help make Elk Grove an even better place to live,” he said.
“Residents of Elk Grove and across the country are looking forward to positive, new direction and I’m excited to be a part of an opportunity to work together as a council to look for better solutions for job growth, job creation, traffic reduction. It’s an exciting time. It really is.”
