Elk Grove Vice Mayor Kevin Spease will run for reelection in 2024 to retain his current seat as the representative of City Council District 3.
This district is bounded by Calvine Road, Elk Grove Boulevard, Elk Grove-Florin Road, Franklin Boulevard, sections along Highway 99, and a portion of the area between Laguna Boulevard and Sheldon Road.
Spease told the Citizen that he never had any doubts whether he would run for his current seat next year.
“I decided to run for reelection the day I was first sworn in (in December 2020),” he said. “I enjoy the responsibility of governing in the best interest of Elk Grove residents and, given the opportunity, I will continue to do so.”
With his election to his first term as a council member, Spease succeeded Steve Detrick, who had served as the representative of District 3 since 2008. Detrick endorsed Spease, a former Elk Grove planning commissioner, in the 2020 election.
During the 2020 race, Spease defeated five opponents and finished with 33 percent of the vote. This happened in the City Council’s first election that followed the “by-district” system where voters only choose among candidates in their local council district instead of Council candidates running in races across the city.
If reelected to serve another term, Spease vows to continue to focus on the projects that matter most to Elk Grove residents such as having safe public spaces, clean and efficient streets and neighborhoods, and economic vitality.
“Our Elk Grove Police Department is, without a doubt, the best law enforcement organization in the state of California and is committed to continuous improvement,” he said. “I will support programs that ensure everyone – residents and officers – get home safely at the end of the day.
“Elk Grove residents deserve well-maintained, efficient and clean streets.”
He added that he will work with the council and others to continue to seek ways to relieve congestion at intersections like the intersection of Elk Grove-Florin and Bond roads.
Spease highlighted the work of the city to use some of its American Rescue Plan Act funds to implement a workforce development project to provide recently displaced workers training in information technology and light manufacturing.
“The first phases are still in progress, but the demand has been significant, and I will continue to champion for the program,” he said.
Although he mentioned that homelessness may not be the city’s biggest issue, he noted that it is one of the most challenging issues to solve.
“While we are fortunate to have less than 1% of Sacramento County’s unhoused population in Elk Grove, our residents have made it very clear that we need to continue to resolve the issue,” he said.
“As part of the (city’s) homelessness task force, Council Member (Darren) Suen and I are working with staff to develop programs that can help prevent residents from becoming unhoused through economic assistance, help(ing) those currently unhoused by actively connecting them with services to get help finding shelter and addressing any underlying problems, and mitigating effects on safety and the environment caused by the unhoused.”
Spease referred to the “unfortunate reality” that the city cannot resolve homelessness on its own.
“We rely on services from the state and county for a full-spectrum solution, and we are actively engaged with our partners throughout the region,” he said.
He noted that while he represents District 3, the mayor and his council colleagues have made a significant effort to focus on “one Elk Grove, as opposed to a district-by-district approach” in dealing with issues.
“However, the specific concerns I would like to see improvement are congestion at some critical intersections caused by the railway at Sheldon and Bond roads,” Spease said. “I would like to have continued improvement in litter and graffiti abatement throughout the district, particularly Highway 99.
“Also, through (an) agreement with the mayor and council colleagues, I’m looking forward to the implementation of entrance signs at significant entry points to the city.”
Spease spoke about the role that teamwork plays as a council member.
“Success as a City Council person is achieved mostly as a team,” he said. “The Elk Grove city team – the mayor, my council colleagues, city manager and city staff – have worked extremely well together for the last four years, and we’re singularly focused on continuing to improve the quality of life in the city of Elk Grove.”
He added that this “city team” has worked together to decrease crime, expand civic amenities, and recruit new businesses while supporting existing businesses.
Spease also commended the support of the Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD) and Republic Services, and “untiring volunteer effort(s)” of the Elk Grove Anti-Trash Volunteers for their contributions in keeping the city’s streets and green spaces much cleaner.
His wife, Angela, serves as a director on the CSD board, which governs the Cosumnes Fire Department and Elk Grove’s parks and recreation system.
In evaluating a unique quality he brings to the council, Spease noted that he believes he is “probably a little too open, a bit too honest and slightly unfiltered.”
“I am an emotional person and I care a lot about Elk Grove, our residents and where we are going as a community,” he said. “But I think that is exactly why people have placed trust in my leadership. I try my very best to be authentic and I believe that is something people respect about me.”
Asked what he has learned that would help him to be a better leader in another term, Spease mentioned that he has learned to speak less and listen more.
“We have two ears and one mouth; listen more than you talk,” he said. “But the advanced lesson is added, and when you talk, be sure it means something. Leaders and politicians love to shoot their mouths off to make themselves sound smart. I prefer to listen more and keep my mouth shut until I’ve got something important to say.”
Spease spoke about his many supporters.
“I’ve been blessed with great support, and I can’t thank them enough,” he said. “I genuinely appreciate my family and friends who have given me grace when I’ve got duties to attend to, and encouragement when I start to lose faith.”
He also expressed appreciation for residents who may not always agree with him, but are understanding and patient as he attempts to discover the best solutions.
Spease stressed that he hopes to have the opportunity to serve another term as a council member to continue his efforts to improve Elk Grove.
“If reelected, I intend to continue to work as an active partner with the mayor, my council colleagues, our city manager and our fantastic city staff to ensure Elk Grove continues to be a great place to live, work, play and stay for our residents and their families,” he said.
