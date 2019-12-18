Two Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD) customers on Dec. 11 filed a lawsuit in Sacramento County Superior Court over the company’s electric rates.
Those customers, Mark Graham and Jan Summers, claim that SMUD’s new electric rates include prohibited taxes.
In an interview with the Citizen last week, Graham spoke about his decision to file the lawsuit.
“SMUD approved electric rates and charges for 2020 and 2021 and I looked at them and I concluded that they are taxes as defined in Article XIII C of the California Constitution,” he said.
“(That article) says that they may not impose, extend or increase a tax without the approval of the voters. They never got the approval of the voters, so I think it’s unconstitutional.”
Graham, who lives in Elk Grove, has been advocating for changes in the company’s electricity policies for the past five years, particularly in regard to their smart electric meters, which he believes are hazardous to human health. However, SMUD argued against this allegation.
In 2016, Graham filed a lawsuit against SMUD after he was forced into the company’s smart electric meter program, and had to pay money to opt out of it and revert back to an analog meter. A Sacramento Superior Court judge later dismissed the lawsuit.
Two years later, Graham placed third among three candidates who ran for the vacated SMUD board seat of Genevieve Shiroma, who had served in the Ward 4 director position since November 1998.
Ward 4 covers the section of SMUD’s service area that extends from south Sacramento to Walnut Grove and includes a large part of Elk Grove.
Graham mentioned that the current lawsuit is not only against the Sacramento Municipal Utility District.
“The suit is not just against SMUD, but it’s also against all persons interested in the matter of the validity of their resolution and their charges for the next two years,” he said. “So, all these unknown people that are interested in the matter are people that I have sued, myself and (Summers). And the only way that we’re going to reach these people and find out who they are is by publishing the notice of the lawsuit in the newspaper. So, that’s what we’re going to do.”
Graham also shared why he is personally interested in the current lawsuit.
“It’s really the culmination of SMUD’s smart meter program, which they have spent over $300 million on,” he said. “I’ve been on SMUD for years about their smart meters, which transmit hazardous electromagnetic radiation, which according to thousands of studies is just bad for human health and causes health effects.
“That’s really the tie in to my area of interest. But this lawsuit is not really about health effects. It’s simply about whether the rates are taxes and whether they comply with or don’t comply with the California Constitution.”
If Graham and Summers are victorious in their current lawsuit, SMUD would be forced to lower their Sacramento area electricity rates.
SMUD spokesperson Lindsay VanLaningham said that the company finds the lawsuit to be “without merit.
“Our rate process was a very robust and thorough public process that resulted in a rate increase well below that of surrounding utilities,” she said. “In fact, our rates are on average 34% lower. Our modest increase will help to pay for the increasing costs of wildfire mitigation, cyber security, rising insurance and reliability measures.
“At the same time, we were able to reduce our operating costs by $2 million to help mitigate the burden to our customers. We are committed to providing reliable electricity at the lowest rates around and will continue to do so.”
