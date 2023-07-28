A new vape and smoke shop is slated to open within a 915-square-foot space at 8460 Elk Grove Blvd., Suite 200 in the Elk Grove Corners shopping center, just east of the Elk Grove Auto Mall entrance.
Mega Vape and Smoke will be located within a 7,000-square-foot building, which also includes three other store spaces. That building is located adjacent to the Starbucks Coffee Company drive-thru, which is housed in a separate commercial building.
The future operation of the smoke shop was made possible through the Elk Grove Planning Commission’s July 20 unanimous approval of a conditional-use permit (CUP).
For Mega Vape and Smoke to operate in a shopping center in the city, it was required to obtain a CUP from the city. Smoke shops are also required to acquire a special business license from the city.
This shop’s upcoming opening follows last year’s termination of the city’s interim urgency ordinance that placed a moratorium on the issuance of tobacco retail licenses.
Through the City Council’s adoption of that ordinance, the moratorium was initiated on March 11, 2020 – the same day that the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak to be a pandemic.
About a month later, the council voted to extend the moratorium until March 12, 2022.
Prior to that expiration, in January 2022, Sacramento County supervisors passed an ordinance prohibiting the sale or distribution of flavored tobacco in unincorporated communities. Additional state and federal regulations restricting flavored tobacco were also imposed.
As a result of the end of the city’s moratorium on the issuance of tobacco retail licenses, the city was again able to issue these licenses and conditional-use permits upon requests to the city.
The shopping space that Mega Vape and Smoke will lease for its operations will include a display area with a sales counter. The property is owned by AWW2, L.P., of Yuba City.
Mega Vape and Smoke representative Shehnaz Bal has been in the smoke shop business for 10 years, and he operates such shops in various cities, including Roseville, Rocklin, and Folsom.
Bal told the commission during their July 20 meeting that there is currently no plan to allow smoking inside the future Elk Grove shop.
During the same meeting, Antonio Ablog, the city’s planning manager, noted that although there is no requirement for the city to review the concentration of smoke shops or similar facilities in Elk Grove, the city’s staff took the concentration of such businesses into consideration while making findings for the applicant’s request.
“The nearest smoke shops to this proposed facility, there’s one just to the east off the north side of Elk Grove Boulevard,” he said. “The next nearest is much further. You would have to go east on Elk Grove Boulevard and south on Elk Grove-Florin (Road) to get to the next nearest what our code deems to be a smoke shop.”
Ablog additionally mentioned that the city’s staff also reviewed the closest “sensitive uses,” such as residential uses, schools, parks and religious facilities.
“When (the city’s) staff did our kind of radius investigation, the closest residential development is over 500 feet away,” he said. “There’s actually Elk Grove Boulevard and another commercial (building) in between this proposed location, and that residential neighborhood. Furthermore, as far as parks and schools, there’s no park or school within 1,000 feet of this location.
“In looking at an overall location for a request for a (CUP) like this, it’s surrounded by commercial. If there were a place where a (CUP) use like this would go, this would be the type of location that staff would expect a tenant like this to locate.”
Among the public speakers for this agenda item was a man who identified himself as the owner of a liquor store in the same shopping center. He mentioned that his business offers similar items to those that will be available at the smoke shop.
“(It is) like 50% the same items,” he said. “So, it’s going to affect my business.”
Another public speaker inquired why it is necessary to bring another smoke shop to this area.
Commissioner George Murphey responded to that speaker’s question.
“Years ago, we had an influx of nail salons, and the question was ‘How many nail salons do we need?’” he said. “And my answer was ‘until you quit going to them.’ And if there’s a need, people are going to find that need and they’re going to fill the need.”
That speaker then asked Murphey why those shops must be “saturated in one section” of the city.
“He wants to open a shop,” the commissioner said. “It’s zoned for it. That’s my answer.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.