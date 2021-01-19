A Sacramento County sheriff’s deputy and his K9 partner were fatally shot during a standoff with a burglary suspect at Cal Expo’s parking lot on Jan. 18. The suspect died after authorities returned fire.
Deputy Adam Gibson, 31, in 2018 aided the rescue of a man who threatened to jump off Elk Grove’s pedestrian bridge over Highway 99. He was a six-year law enforcement veteran who also served as a U.S. Marine in Afghanistan. The deputy also earned a Bronze Star for Bravery and a Major Incident Ribbon.
Sacramento County sheriff’s spokesperson Rod Grassmann said that the slain K9 was Riley who served for three years in the department.
“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office,” Elk Grove Police Chief Tim Albright told the Citizen. “We will hold Deputy Adam Gibson and his K9 partner Riley, his family, and his extended Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office family in our thoughts and prayers in this incredibly difficult time.”
The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 19 identified the gunman as 46-year-old Robert Stephen Calderon.
During the late evening of Jan. 18, Gibson and other deputies confronted a burglary suspect who led authorities on a vehicle chase that ended at Cal Expo’s east parking lot on the 1600 block of Exposition Boulevard in Sacramento.
The suspect earlier fled when deputies saw that he drove a car that matched a suspect vehicle that was described in a series of burglaries, Grassmann reported.
Calderon reportedly traveled to the Cal Expo parking lot where he struck a curb that disabled his car. Grassmann said that the suspect disobeyed the deputies’ orders to leave his car. They reportedly fired beanbag rounds to break down the vehicle’s back window. Riley was then deployed to enter through the opened window before the suspect shot the K9 as well as Gibson and another deputy.
Gibson was later pronounced deceased at a local hospital, and the other deputy, described as a 13-year law enforcement veteran, remained in serious but stable condition, as of press time.
“We pray for a speedy recovery for the other deputy who was shot during this horrific criminal act,” Albright said.
Grassmann reported that Gibson joined the sheriff’s department in 2014 and recently worked as a K9 handler for them. He was the married father of a 9-month-old child.
Authorities said that the Sheriff’s Professional Standards Division will investigate the officer-involved shooting, while the Sacramento police will examine the rest of the incident since it occurred within Sacramento city limits.
Gibson’s work in the 2018 Elk Grove rescue
Gibson played a key role in rescuing a man who threatened to jump from the Highway 99 pedestrian bridge in Elk Grove on March 16, 2018. This pedestrian scaled the tall, protective fence that lines the bridge.
Gibson happened to be driving on northbound Highway 99 when he saw the man and immediately alerted the Elk Grove police. The deputy reportedly saw a nearby tour bus that was stopped in traffic and he persuaded its driver to park under the bridge so that its roof could break the man’s fall. Gibson then climbed on top of the bus and contacted the man who dangled from the bridge.
An Elk Grove police negotiator later arrived and convinced the man to climb back up the bridge’s fence. However, he reportedly lost his grip and Gibson was able to catch him as he fell on the bus.
“I’m just glad that officers reacted quickly and were able to quickly utilize a vehicle that was around to prevent (the pedestrian) from getting more serious injuries,” Elk Grove Police Sgt. Josh Magdaleno told the Citizen in 2018.
Readers with information about the Cal Expo shooting are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling (916) 874-8477 or visiting www.SacSheriff.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.