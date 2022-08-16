The Sky River Casino, the $500 million complex operated by Boyd Gaming and built on land owned by the local Wilton Rancheria, is now open in Elk Grove. They are Sacramento County's first Indian casino.
The casino staff made a surprise announcement about their soft opening on Facebook after midnight on Aug.16. “Psst…you up? We’re open,” they stated in a post that featured a photograph of activated slot machines. Sky River officials announced last month they were opening in September.
Hanna Baumann, a spokesperson from the casino’s public relations firm, Cinch PR, told the Citizen that casino officials decided to open to the public during the late evening of Aug. 15. They still plan to hold a grand opening in mid-September, she added.
Sky River sits at a 36-acre lot along Highway 99 in south Elk Grove, and its main entrance is at the corner of Promenade and Sky River parkways. This casino also neighbors the developing Sterling Meadows neighborhood.
Plans are to have the casino operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The casino’s 110, 200 square-foot gaming floor has 2,000 slot machines and 80 game tables along with 17 planned restaurants and bars.
Hundreds of people gathered in the casino by noon on opening day. A long line of vehicles stretched across a few blocks of Promenade Parkway from the site’s main entrance to the Highway 99 exit.
Ground was broken at the casino site and the Sky River name was introduced in March 2021. This facility opened a few months ahead of schedule this summer.
“That’s what you get when you get a good partner with Boyd Gaming,” Wilton Rancheria Chair Jesus Tarango said about the fast construction on Aug. 15. “They’ve been in the game; they know how to do it.”
Sky River was built at the former site of the “Ghost Mall,” or the partially built Outlet Collection at Elk Grove mall that sat abandoned for 11 years before being demolished in 2019 after Boyd Gaming purchased its land.
Just under 2,000 employees will work at the casino when it opens, said Chris Gibase, Sky River’s chief operating officer.
“Our training is complete, we have everybody in place,” he said.
The Citizen toured Sky River on the day before the casino’s soft opening as part of a media preview. Reporters were not permitted to interview customers at the casino during opening day.
This casino’s gaming floor was filled with thousands of activated slot machines. A few restaurants such as the upscale SR Steakhouse had their tables set up. Several gaming floor employees underwent training while construction workers put the finishing touches in areas like the high limit gaming room.
Some of the interior decorations were influenced by natural images in the local region, such as glass chandeliers shaped like acorns and a jagged ceiling pattern that’s based on the Cosumnes River’s dry riverbed, tour guide Roni Phillips explained. Unlike many casinos, Sky River’s entrances have large windows to let in sunlight.
A centerpiece of the casino is The Market at Sky River, which is a 400-seat food hall that has 12 small restaurants and bars including a sushi bar created by Billy Ngo who owns acclaimed Sacramento restaurant Kru Contemporary Japanese Cuisine. Diners at the Market can use a smartphone application to place orders and have them served at their table in the hall.
On the other side of the casino is 32 Brews Street, a large sports bar that carries locally brewed beer and will be open for 24 hours a day.
Gibase emphasized the casino’s dining options as one of Sky River’s main draws.
“If you’re a foodie, if you like craft beer, if you like wines, this is the only place where you can get them all in,” he said.
Smoking will be allowed in the gaming room, but Gibase noted that the floor has vents that are designed to push cigarette smoke toward the ceiling. This is in contrast to typical ventilation systems that have ceiling vents that blow downward.
“So if I’m smoking a cigarette next to you, you shouldn’t smell it,” Gibase said. “(The smoke) should go straight up and out.”
Asked about the casino’s security system, he replied that Sky River has a security staff that works with the California Highway Patrol and local police agencies. The casino’s parking lot has several security cameras installed.
Elk Grove police spokesperson Sgt. Jason Jimenez spoke to the Citizen about the police’s role.
“We will provide police services to the Sky River Casino as needed, just like other businesses here in Elk Grove,” he said. “As with other businesses in Elk Grove, we will work with Sky River Casino staff to ensure we continue our mission of ensuring Elk Grove is a safe place to live, work, and play.”
As for the casino’s future plans, Gibase said that Sky River can evolve into a Las Vegas-style casino-resort. Boyd Gaming also owns a vacant 64-acre lot next to the casino.
“If you look, all four sides of this building are capable of expanding,” Gibase said. “So you can expect a large hotel, entertainment complexes, showrooms, spas, pools - pretty much everything you would see in a Las Vegas Strip hotel will be on this property. This will be an economic driver for not only Elk Grove, but for Sacramento County.”
Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen and other local elected officials were invited to a preview of the casino on Aug. 11. She said that the casino will make the city a tourist destination.
“Once you walk through the doors, you are transformed to someplace else,” she told the Citizen. “I am happy for the Wilton Rancheria who have been waiting for this historic moment for decades. The revenue will help tribal members with jobs, access to higher education, and more.”
During the media preview day, a few dozen chairs were set up in the valet parking area for Wilton Rancheria’s elders and other members for a private ceremony held later that day. Sky River’s opening follows a decade of planning, legal challenges, and COVID-related project delays for the tribe and Boyd Gaming.
The Wilton Rancheria reached a historic milestone when they regained their federal tribal recognition status in 2009 after it was terminated for 50 years. However, they did not have land of their own until 2017 when the U.S. Department of the Interior placed their proposed Elk Grove casino site into a federal trust.
At the 2021 groundbreaking, Tarango said that revenues from the casino will help his tribe provide housing, education, and healthcare resources for its 853 members. On Aug. 15, he described his feeling of being at the casino as a “homecoming” to the Wilton Rancheria.
“When you think about who we are as a people, you really can’t have a community unless you have a land base,and this is the only land we have that’s in trust status for us,” Tarango said. “Today is a beautiful day because it’s almost as if our people are coming home and we have a place to call home. It truly should do what it’s supposed to do - it’s supposed to take us into self-sufficiency and provide us with an economic boost.”
The Wilton Rancheria’s anticipated contributions to local governments
In 2016, the Wilton Rancheria entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with the city of Elk Grove for the tribe to contribute $132 million to local governments over the next 20 years when the Sky River Casino opens.
As per the agreement, these contributions are intended to fund local services and are meant to compensate for the loss of local tax revenues since the casino is built on tribal land that’s under federal jurisdiction.
Significant contributions include $10.4 million to the city for roadway improvements around the casino site, and an annual payment of $1.5 million for the casino’s impacts on police and city code enforcement services. The Cosumnes Community Services District, which operates the Cosumnes Fire Department, is expected to receive $3 million within five years of the casino’s opening. Wilton Rancheria also agreed to help purchase a fire truck for that agency.
The Elk Grove Unified School District is also expected to receive annual payments of $400,000 from the tribe.
