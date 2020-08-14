As part of a plan to increase the number of Elk Grove’s low-income housing units, the city’s staff last week identified 25 potential candidate sites.
These possible sites for very low- and low-income housing were revealed during the Elk Grove Planning Commission’s teleconferenced meeting on Aug. 6.
The potential sites represent a total of 2,916 units within all four of the City Council districts.
The majority – 51% of those units – are located in District 3, which covers the Camden area and north Elk Grove’s Power Inn Road area, as well as a part of eastern Laguna.
Among the candidate sites is the southeast corner of Sheldon Road and East Stockton Boulevard, the northeast corner of Sheldon Road and Power Inn Road, the southeast corner of Lotz Parkway and Bilby Road, and the northwest corner of Laguna Boulevard and Bruceville Road, behind Outback Steakhouse and Quick Quack Car Wash.
So far in the housing element process, there has been limited public comment and feedback on these potential sites.
Criteria used in selecting these proposed locations included their proximity to services such as grocery stores, schools and parks, and their convenient access to public transit. Also considered was the size of each site, which was determined to be ideally from 3 to 10 acres.
The draft list of potential sites was introduced as part of the city’s state-required housing element, which is currently being updated and is a component of the city’s General Plan. The number of units that the city must plan for is described in the state mandate, known as the Regional Housing Needs Allocation.
Updated every eight years, the city’s housing element is required to be adopted by May 31, 2021.
One of the city’s major goals of its housing element is to adequately meet the housing needs for people of all income levels in Elk Grove.
In working to meet that goal, the city designates policies that attempt to encourage housing production, and zone land at various densities in order to obtain a diverse mix of housing.
This process involves a focus on four different income categories: very low, low, moderate and above moderate.
Households falling in the very low income – or lowest income – category earn less than 50% of the area median income. Elk Grove’s median household income between 2014-18 was $90,770, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Low-income is classified as households making 51% to 80% of the median income, while moderate income covers 81% to 120%, and above moderate-income households earn more than 120% of the area median income.
Sarah Bontrager, the city’s housing and public services manager, explained that the city’s involvement in the designation of these housing sites does not extend beyond zoning and incentives.
“That’s always the question: Does the city actually build housing, and we don’t build housing,” she said. “The housing element is intended to ensure that if a developer wanted to come in and build housing in our community, they would have adequate choices of land that they could buy at different zoning densities.
“Our responsibility through the housing element is to make sure that there’s a variety of zoning that supports different housing types and that there are incentives for developers doing certain types of housing that are generally underrepresented statewide.”
During the meeting, a chart was presented that showed that the majority of the multifamily developments in the city are located in City Council District 1 – at 36% – and most income restricted units are located in District 4 – at 45%.
Christopher Jordan, the city’s director of strategic planning and innovation, noted that the “vast majority” of new development in the city is occurring in District 4, which covers the East Franklin, eastern Laguna, Madeira, and Laguna Ridge communities.
“We’ve been listening over the last couple of years to concerns throughout the community on where existing multifamily housing is constructed,” he said. “The concern being there’s an overconcentration in some areas of the city, and we want to be reflective of that in our deliberations about where these sites could be allocated going forward.”
Planning Commissioner MacKenzie Wieser expressed support of the idea of breaking up that overconcentration.
“I think it does make sense to sprinkle these projects about town, rather than sprinkle them all in one corner of town, so I appreciate that,” she said.
There are currently 2,887 units in the existing lower-income housing sites.
Jordan mentioned that the city could consider increasing the allowed density of some of the current sites.
Through that process, the number of units in 10 of the existing sites could be increased from the range of 20.1 to 30 units per acre to the range of 25.1 to 30 units per acre. As a result, the total number of units could be increased by 339 units.
Commissioner Frank Maita mentioned his concern regarding the potential for “forced rezones.”
“I find that very unfortunate, particularly knowing that even though we identify sites and then rezone them, they may never be built and subsequently the owner is locked in,” he said. “And I think that’s one of the most unfortunate things that we have as a result of this work.”
Vice Chair George Murphey supported that comment.
“I have to agree with Frank about the forcing rezone,” he said. “It’s one of the worst parts of this whole process.”
Chair Andrew Shuck said that he is looking forward to further reviewing the housing element, which he noted will be “a challenge, but also fruitful for the city.”
The city is undergoing public outreach regarding its housing element through 2021, with the continuation of its town hall webinars on this issue. Its first webinars on the topic were held last month.
Public feedback also includes an interactive “create your own housing plan” that allows residents to select the sites they support for inclusion in the housing element. It can be accessed at www.ElkGroveCity.org/HousingElement.
A formal recommendation of sites for inclusion in the housing element will be made by the city’s staff in 2021 for the consideration of the Planning Commission and City Council.
