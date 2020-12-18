Former Elk Grove School Trustee Bobbie Singh-Allen on Dec. 9 was sworn in as Elk Grove’s first directly elected woman mayor. She also made history as the nation’s first directly elected Sikh woman mayor.
Singh-Allen’s victory in this November’s election came against the incumbent and now-former Mayor Steve Ly, who served for four years as the city’s mayor and was the nation’s first Hmong mayor.
A video of Singh-Allen’s swearing-in ceremony was played for viewers of the teleconferenced council meeting. She was sworn in by U.S. Rep. Ami Bera, D-Elk Grove, who was deputized by City Clerk Jason Lindgren with the authority to administer the oath of office.
In a video message that was recorded shortly after her swearing-in ceremony and played in the meeting, Singh-Allen thanked the people who voted for her last month.
“Dear 38,341 residents who voted for me, thank you,” she said. “Our campaign earned the highest votes for (a) mayoral race in Elk Grove history.”
She added that she will be working for all Elk Grove residents, whether or not they voted for her in the mayoral election.
“Everyone has a seat at the table whether you supported me or not,” she said.
Singh-Allen mentioned in her video that she stepped down from her role on the Elk Grove Unified School District board earlier that day.
“Today, I said goodbye to (the) Elk Grove Unified School District,” she said. “For the last eight years, I have had the tremendous honor and privilege to work alongside the greatest colleagues, educators, staff, students and families. I will miss them terribly.”
In approaching her new role as mayor, Singh-Allen vowed to dedicate herself to that position with “transparency above self.”
She also referred to her top priority as mayor.
“My top priority will be to lead on economic recovery for our city,” the mayor said in her video. “Our businesses and working families are suffering.”
Part of Singh-Allen’s efforts to approach economic recovery is her plan to create an economic recovery task force, which will consist of two council members and various community leaders. The council will discuss that plan during their next regular meeting.
Among Singh-Allen’s supporters in her road to victory was Elk Grove Food Bank Services’ (EGFBS) Executive Director Marie Jachino, who congratulated her on her new role as mayor.
“Warmest congratulations, Bobbie, on your election success and for running such a dynamic, inspiring and inclusive campaign,” Jachino wrote in a statement for the Citizen. “I am delighted you will be the mayor of Elk Grove. You will bring passion to the role, unity, integrity, transparency and strong leadership.”
Jachino also recognized Singh-Allen’s support of EGFBS.
“You set the bar high when you served on the Elk Grove Food Bank board of directors,” she wrote. “You displayed a loving spirit, advocate for social justice, commitment and, most of all, compassion for those in need. It’s been an honor to share a friendship with you for the last 14 years and I am so proud to call you Mayor Singh-Allen. You will make our great city of Elk Grove a better place.”
Spease succeeds Detrick on the City Council
Also sworn into office on Dec. 9 was Kevin Spease, who is the new representative of Council District 3.
That district covers the Camden area and north Elk Grove’s Power Inn Road area, as well as part of eastern Laguna.
Spease was elected under the council’s new “by-district” election system, which only allows voters to choose among candidates running in their local district. Council members are elected to four-year terms. Spease won District 3’s five-candidate race this November.
As part of the Dec. 9 meeting, a video was played of Spease being sworn in by his wife, Angela, who was also deputized with the authority to administer the oath of office.
After viewing Spease’s swearing-in video, Council Member Pat Hume acknowledged this new council member’s service in the community.
“Kevin, I’ve been excited to watch you kind of raise your visibility in the community and sort of put in the hard work needed to support those who are struggling, both through your work in (the) Rotary (Club of Laguna Sunrise), as well as the (Elk Grove) Food Bank and the other nonprofits that you support.”
Nguyen also praised Spease for his ongoing commitment to the community.
“I think with all the things that you’ve done in the city of Elk Grove, all the relationships that you’ve built, you’re going to make a great addition to this council,” she said. “I really look forward to serving alongside of you.”
Spease described his opportunity to serve as a council member as “truly an honor,” and he noted that he is looking forward to working with the other council members.
“I look forward to working harmoniously with all of you to keep Elk Grove safe, clean, efficient and prosperous,” he said.
Spease thanked those who helped get him elected.
“I’ve got a lot of people to thank for me being here,” he said. “Of course, the voters, and there’s also so many more that have volunteered, phoned and all that stuff.”
Spease additionally honored his wife, who he referred to as the “campaign manager of my life.”
During his run for the District 3 seat, Spease had the support of Steve Detrick, who served as that district’s representative since 2008.
Detrick announced last December that he would not run for reelection, but he would instead endorse Spease to succeed him.
In recognizing Detrick’s service to the city, a video presentation featuring photos from throughout his council years was played during the Dec. 9 council meeting.
Following the playing of that video, the newly appointed Vice Mayor Stephanie Nguyen referred to Detrick’s departure from the council as a “bittersweet moment.”
“I’ve truly enjoyed working alongside (Detrick) and serving with you on this council,” she said. “Your countless contributions to this city has not gone unnoticed. I want to thank you and (his wife) Jan for pouring your 12 years and heart into the city, this community and this council.”
Nguyen added that Spease has “some big shoes to fill.”
Hume also recognized Detrick’s longtime service on the council.
“It’s been a long run together, buddy, and I know this isn’t goodbye, and so I can’t wait to hang out with you in a different capacity,” he said.
Council Member Darren Suen congratulated Detrick on a “great run.”
“I can’t believe this day finally (came),” he said. “We talked about it, I’ve dreaded it and here it is. You’ve been like a big brother to me on this council since the day I started. I really appreciate your perspective on issues and the council culture that you helped maintain.”
Detrick expressed appreciation for the positive words that his fellow council members spoke about him, and he noted that they became more than colleagues.
“You have become friends and extended family,” he said. “It’s very, very difficult to step away from this, from people you care about. So, thank you for everything.”
Sacramento County Supervisor Don Nottoli also called into the meeting and recognized Detrick’s years of service as a council member.
“The citizens and residents of Elk Grove were well served in various capacities that you’ve been called upon in those duties,” he said. “Just in your day-to-day work, as well, I know that you care very deeply about the community you call home.”
Detrick, who retired as the city’s vice mayor, noted that he was leaving the council after meeting his goal of helping to make Elk Grove a better place.
“My goal, for the past 12 years, has been to make Elk Grove, as safe as possible, and have the highest quality of life possible,” he said. “I am happy to retire from office, knowing that the city of Elk Grove, its residents and businesses are better off now than 12 years ago. I feel my mission has been accomplished alongside all of you.”
“Thank you again, for all of your years of support, for me, our family and our community.
As I close my elected office chapter in life, I look forward to my next chapter, in the life of retirement.”
Suen begins new term as D-1 representative
Council Member Darren Suen began his second term as the representative of Council District 1, which covers the central Laguna, Stonelake, Laguna West, and Lakeside areas.
Suen was reelected to the council by District 3 voters through the by-district system.
A video of Suen’s swearing-in ceremony was played during the council’s Dec. 9 meeting. He was sworn in by his parents, Ed and Ling Suen, who were also deputized with the authority to administer the oath of office.
Hume expressed excitement to continue serving with Suen on the council.
“I’m stoked to have you back, Darren,” he said. “We’ve served well together.”
Suen mentioned in the Dec. 9 meeting that he is glad to continue his service on the council.
“I want to thank the voters of Elk Grove and my family for the opportunity to continue serving in the community,” he said. “It’s truly a privilege to serve and be a part of the leadership shaping our city.
“We’ve got many irons in the fire and I look forward to continuing work that we started – some of it before my time on this council – as well as any of the new efforts that will rise with this new team.”
