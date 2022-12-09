Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen, who recently declared victory in her reelection bid, told the Citizen that she is ready to continue her work in office.
She will be sworn in for her second term as the city’s mayor on Dec. 14. The office of mayor is a two-year term, while City Council members serve four-year terms.
Singh-Allen made history when she was elected to her first term as mayor in 2020, when she became the nation’s first directly elected Sikh woman mayor.
In that election, she ran on a platform of restoring good governance to City Hall, and expanding transparency.
“I’ve done that,” Singh-Allen said. “We have a strong governance team. (That) is important to me, because if you don’t have a mayor that works with our council, colleagues and staff, then it creates dysfunction on the dais.
“I’m proud to say that we all have worked collaboratively, and that key word being collaborative – not only with my council colleagues, but of course, with our staff, with a shared vision and set of goals. So, that teamwork helps improve the lives of our residents.”
In reviewing her first two years as the city’s mayor, Singh-Allen mentioned that “a lot happened.”
“Our casino opened, we have our Old Town revitalization with our plaza and Dust Bowl (Brewing Company) going in, The Preserve (at District56) open(ed), which was an amazing new amenity in our city,” she said.
Singh-Allen also recalled putting together an economic recovery task force.
“We did a great job in the task force of identifying resources and support to help our small businesses,” she said. “So, we expanded the resources and support and even our outreach plans to small businesses. Before, a lot of the information was only available either through a newsletter or the website and Facebook.”
She also noted that she is proud of the relationship the city developed with the Sacramento Regional Transit District, which began operating Elk Grove’s transit services as its own member entity last year.
“Transit is important because, one, not only does it lessen the number of cars on the road, but traffic congestion,” she said. “And it also provides an environmentally friendly way, an alternative, to get to and from school.”
Continuing on the topic of transportation, Singh-Allen drew attention to the city’s additional bike and pedestrian lanes, the improved trail system, and the future passenger train station.
“(The train station is) going to connect us to the Sacramento airport, the valley, as well as the Bay Area,” she said. “So, having that train station is going to be just great.”
Singh-Allen noted that she was successful in collaborating with local, state and federal partners.
She mentioned that the city continues to advocate for more federal funding for Elk Grove, and that the city was successful in securing federal funding for various projects, including the Old Town streetscape project to widen sections of Elk Grove Boulevard.
Singh-Allen noted that she is proud of how Elk Grove honored Ty Lenehan, who, in January, became the first officer to die on-duty in the Elk Grove Police Department’s 16-year history.
“Of course, losing an officer is one of the hardest things that any community goes through,” she said. “But our community came together and showed strength in unity, and it made us stronger.”
As homelessness continues to be a widespread issue, Singh-Allen noted that Elk Grove continues to have the region’s lowest number of homeless people.
She recognized the city’s efforts to assist in decreasing homelessness, and its approach to do so with compassion.
Singh-Allen mentioned that during her next two-year term, she will continue to be committed to public safety.
“That includes hiring more officers, but also synchronized lights as part of our smart city plan,” she said. “Synchronized lights go a long way towards improving emergency response times. But it also helps with traffic congestion, getting our emergency first responders through our community with better ease. Because, right now, we are not at those lowest numbers that we should be. And so, every second counts; every second to somebody’s life.”
Another top priority for Singh-Allen is affordable housing, including creating pathways for homeownership.
“We want to make sure that our working families, our teachers, our police officers, our firefighters, that they’re able to live and work in the communities that they serve,” she said. “So, affordable housing is very important – not just the rental side, but homeownership.”
An additional priority for Singh-Allen is helping to improve the local economy by increasing the number of jobs and recruiting more employers.
Also important to her is Project Elevate, a high-end, mixed-use development that is planned for construction on a 20-acre, city-owned site at the southeast corner of Elk Grove and Big Horn boulevards. The site neighbors the city’s District56 center.
“Seeing that (project) come together in the next two years will be very important, because this will be a destination place where we will have retail, hotel, office space, and workspace,” she said. “It’s that sort of multi-use; this amazing new project in the heart of the city. So, I’m very, very excited about that.”
Singh-Allen additional spoke about the efforts to potentially relocate the Sacramento Zoo to Elk Grove.
“It’s an exciting time to see if this is something that our city is able to move forward with,” she said. “And the response has been very favorable. But we need to make sure that we’re doing our due diligence every step of the way, and we are being transparent every step of the way.”
She added that if a zoo in Elk Grove becomes a reality, it will bring many possibilities to this city.
“Not only as a tourism draw and destination, but as a tremendous opportunity for animal conservation and education,” she said.
Singh-Allen mentioned that she is honored and humbled by the trust that many Elk Grove voters have in her ability to successfully serve as their mayor.
“We’ve done great work together in the last two years, (and) our work has only begun,” she said. “And I look forward to continuing to serve Elk Grove, and continuing to partner with our community, our residents, to make sure that we have the best city.”
