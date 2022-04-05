A driver allegedly struck and killed a 67-year-old pedestrian while she was walking on a sidewalk next to a Laguna park on April 4. The Elk Grove police detained the suspect near the scene and took him into custody.
Micah Banks, 20, was arrested on charges of vehicular manslaughter and a hit-and-run offense causing death.
Sacramento County coroners did not identify the victim, as of press time.
This incident was reported around 2:45 p.m. near the corner of Frye Creek Drive and Deepdale Way.
Elk Grove police spokesperson, Sgt. Jason Jimenez reported that officers arrived at the scene and saw that the victim was on the sidewalk next to Merwin Rose Park when the driver went off the road and struck her. The suspect then allegedly through the park and fled the scene.
Jimenez stated that the police soon found Banks and his vehicle before they detained him. He was later booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail. The suspect was released from custody the next day, according to jail records.
Police are still investigating what caused the collision, Jimenez reported.
This is the second fatal hit-and-run collision reported in Elk Grove over the past week. On March 29, a 17-year-old driver allegedly hit a pedestrian who was crossing Elk Grove Boulevard near Shorelake Drive in the Lakeside area. Authorities reported that the driver was taking a passenger to a local hospital during the collision that took the life of 52-year-old Barton Israel Rodriguez.
Readers who have information on the April 4 incident at Rose Park can contact the Elk Grove police’s traffic bureau at (916) 478-8148.
