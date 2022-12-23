Sacramento County Sheriff Jim Cooper on Dec. 22 told the Citizen that he is focused on two issues: homelessness and gun violence.
Cooper, who was sworn into office on Dec. 16, returned to his long career in law enforcement. For the past eight years, he served Elk Grove as a state Assembly member.
He was elected sheriff in this June’s primary election, and he succeeded Scott Jones, who had served as the county’s sheriff since 2010.
Cooper, who is a 33-year resident of Elk Grove, spoke about the “big issue” of homelessness.
“Obviously, in Elk Grove, we got a good start on this, building transition(al) housing for the homeless,” he said. “And the city of Elk Grove has done a great job. (Homelessness), it’s a countywide issue, and it’s really a nationwide issue. But in California, no one can tell you and quantify the number of folks that want help and want to get out of the vicious cycle of being homeless.
“The ones that are mentally ill that can’t make the decision for themselves, and the folks that have a substance abuse problem or a drug problem, and need the help, and we know that there’s a large number of folks that don’t want help. So how do you deal with that?”
Cooper expressed his concern with the many homeless people who do not receive rehabilitation services for their mental health and substance abuse issues.
“If you need to get in rehabilitation and you’re homeless, you’re pretty much left to your own devices,” he said. “So, we’ve got to offer more services for those folks.”
As for gun violence, Cooper desires to get guns out of the hands of those who should not possess them.
“We’ve got a lot of folks out there carrying guns that are prohibited from carrying guns, but they don’t care, because there’s no accountability,” he said.
“We’ve seen the number of shootings and homicides rise throughout the city and county.”
Cooper mentioned that there is a specific reason why he decided to place his main focus on two issues.
“Obviously, there (are) so many things that need to be addressed,” he said. “You can either do a really poor job addressing all of them or do hopefully a good job addressing just a couple.”
Cooper noted that he plans to collaborate with the Elk Grove Police Department.
“We’ll work closely with the (Elk Grove police) chief,” he said. “We’ve already talked about maybe partnering on something. So, we’ll have a great relationship.”
Experience is something that Cooper believes will serve him well as sheriff.
In addition to his service as an Assembly member and his three decades in law enforcement, including serving as a sheriff’s captain, he was a member of the Elk Grove City Council for 15 years, and was the first mayor of Elk Grove.
“(That experience) gives me a broader depth and perspective than most people have, and I think that’s what’s going to serve me well in my new role,” he said.
Regarding his time serving Elk Grove as an Assembly member, Cooper noted that he loved that service.
“I loved (that) job, but I think as sheriff, you can have a louder voice in the capital region and get more done, versus the legislature. I was just one of 120 members.”
Cooper mentioned that there is a lot of excitement surrounding his new role as sheriff.
“It’s exciting for me,” he said. “I think it’s exciting for the residents of Sacramento. You know, there’s a lot to do. There’s a lot going on, a lot of balls in the air. But I’m excited to be back. I was here 30 years before and now I’m coming back home.”
