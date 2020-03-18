A senior housing provider confirmed that a resident at their Elk Grove community died on March 10 after being diagnosed with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
This is the first known fatality from the virus in Sacramento County. The victim was not identified by Sacramento County coroners, as of press times.
As of March 16, there have been 33 confirmed COVID-19 cases and two deaths, according to Sacramento County health officials.
Carlton Senior Living, which operates a community at Elk Grove Boulevard, announced the death in a company press statement. The victim reportedly passed away at an unidentified hospital. It was not reported how the patient came into contact with the virus.
“The resident will be greatly missed and we are all saddened by this loss,” the Concord-based provider stated. “Our hearts are with the family and we ask that you respect their privacy at this time.”
Second Carlton resident tests positive for coronavirus
A second resident at Carlton’s Elk Grove site tested positive for COVID-19, the provider announced on March 15. Their staff said they isolated the patient in an apartment and are monitoring him or her 24 hours a day with assistance from Sacramento County’s public health staff. Carlton residents who displayed coronavirus symptoms were tested, Carlton’s staff said.
Carlton also issued an order to all residents to stay in their apartments.
“To be clear, this order is for your well-being and the protection for all residents and staff in the community,” the provider stated in an online posting.
On March 15, California Gov. Gavin Newsom urged all of the state’s seniors aged 65 or older to stay home since elderly people are especially vulnerable to COVID-19 infections. He also called for the restriction of visits to nursing homes and assisted living facilities, except for when a resident is nearing death.
