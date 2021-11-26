The Elk Grove police arrested a 19-year-old suspect who allegedly stabbed a person at a home in the Lakeside area on Nov. 17. Nearby Stone Lake Elementary School was placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure while authorities searched for the suspect.
Elk Grove police spokesperson Jeremy Banks reported that the victim was hospitalized and he was expected to survive.
Samual Boston was charged with attempted murder and he was booked on no bail in the Sacramento County Main Jail.
The stabbing was reported around 2:15 p.m. at the 3100 block of Halyard Way.
Banks reported that the victim previously knew the suspect. He said that details on what led to the assault are still under investigation.
Investigators later found and arrested Boston near Horseshoe Park in the Laguna Ridge area, Banks reported.
The suspect’s next hearing is scheduled for Dec. 6 at the Sacramento Superior Court, according to court records.
