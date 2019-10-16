Investigators on Oct. 9 arrested a 54-year-old Elk Grove resident who allegedly possessed child pornography.
The Elk Grove police reported that the suspect worked as an elementary school counselor in Stockton before his arrest. Larry Capello worked at Peyton Elementary School, according to information posted by the Stockton Unified School District.
He was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail and is now slated to be arraigned at the Sacramento Superior Court on Oct. 22.
Elk Grove police spokesperson Jason Jimenez reported that the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children notified the police about child pornography discovered on the Internet. Jimenez said that investigators later traced the material to Capello’s Internet provider address.
Elk Grove police detectives and the Sacramento Valley Hi-Tech Crimes Task Force took the suspect into custody at his home. He was arrested on charges of possessing obscene material that depicted minors.
Readers who have information about the suspect and his potentially illegal contact with minors are asked to contact the Elk Grove police. They contact the police’s investigations bureau at (916) 627-3718 or sent tips via SMS text message by typing, “CRIMES” or 274637 on a cell phone, followed by “Tip732,” and then the message.
