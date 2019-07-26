The Elk Grove school board on July 23 approved the installation of security cameras at five schools across the district.
District officials requested those cameras as part of a new pilot program. They plan to add cameras at campuses across the district next spring, said Rob Pierce, the district’s deputy superintendent of business services and facilities.
The school board unanimously voted for the new cameras on their meeting agenda’s consent calendar and they did not discuss the project during the meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.