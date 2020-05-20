More than 4,500 seniors across the Elk Grove Unified School District will turn their tassels during the first week of June. However, they will not sit on the basketball court at the Golden 1 Center.
The graduates will instead stay home and watch their class being honored in a “virtual” or online graduation. They will can watch videos of speeches and senior performances as well as view their photographs of them wearing their full graduation regalia. In late April and early May, high schools distributed caps and gowns to seniors in their campus parking lots.
High schools are currently prohibited from hosting in-person graduations, due to Sacramento County’s stay-at-home order that restricts large public gatherings during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The Elk Grove school district staff on May 15 released more details about their virtual graduation plan.
The graduations will include District Superintendent Christopher Hoffman’s message to the graduates whose schools were closed in early March after family members of a few students tested positive for COVID-19. These students had to switch to online classes in mid-April and they will soon finish their school year on May 29.
“You will always be remembered as one of the most amazing groups of students who witnessed firsthand a global crisis with the threat of the novel coronavirus,” Hoffman said in his recorded speech. “We aren’t out of the woods yet, but there is no one I’d rather walk forward with into an uncertain future than the Class of 2020.”
Elk Grove Unified originally planned to hold in-person graduation ceremonies at the Golden 1 Center. They still have reservations to use that facility. District officials noted that those events could be held in June or July, if permitted by Sacramento County public health experts by then.
