Thousands of people lined Civic Center Drive during the evening of Dec. 4 to view the return of the Parade of Lights.
The parade was part of the 2nd annual Illumination Holiday Festival, which also included five food trucks, an international holiday marketplace, kids’ activities, photos with Santa Claus, and the lighting of the city’s 32-foot-tall, ribbon-shaped tree at the District56 center.
The first edition of the Illumination Holiday Festival and Parade of Lights in 2019 had its attendance heavily impacted by a rainstorm. A year later, the event was canceled due to COVID-19 safety protocols against large, public gatherings.
Mark Hedlund, one of the parade’s announcers, commented on the event’s large turnout.
“It’s been a pretty good crowd,” he said. “It looks like it’s going to be another new tradition for Elk Grove, taking advantage of the beautiful, new civic center that they have here.”
While standing in a green, elf costume, which he wore to participate in the parade, former Elk Grove Mayor Gary Davis spoke with pride about the Elk Grove Community Council’s involvement with the parade.
Davis, who is that nonprofit’s president, recalled the efforts that were made to establish the parade by way of saving another parade. The parade had been annually held at the end of the Elk Grove Dickens Street Faire to kick off the holiday season after Thanksgiving.
“This (parade) is a long, long Elk Grove tradition,” he said. “This has been happening for decades in Elk Grove. It almost went away, because Old Town was no longer a location that could house the event. So, we picked it up, put it here (at District56), and I think this has become sort of the hub for a lot of community events in Elk Grove.”
Joining the Elk Grove Community Council as the event’s sponsors was Sutter Health.
Organizing the parade was Elk Grove resident Lynden King, a longtime organizer of local parades, including the annual Elk Grove Western Festival parade and the Elk Grove Veterans Day Parade.
King told the Citizen that a lot of behind-the-scenes efforts occur to plan for this event, noting that planning begins “a couple months out.”
“It’s about like putting on the Western Festival parade,” he said.
While walking in the parade, Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen shared her excitement for the parade.
“It’s so great,” she said. “(There are) thousands of Elk Grovians out here, celebrating the holidays, coming together as a community. It doesn’t get better than this.”
Elk Grove City Council Member Pat Hume told the Citizen that he was impressed by the event’s “amazing turnout,” and that he was glad that there was no rain or fog on this parade.
“The weather cooperated,” he said. “Last night, you couldn’t even see across the street and tonight it’s gorgeous. So, it’s just great to see so many smiling faces and such a happy holiday season.”
This year’s parade had about 45 entries, ranging from floats and marching bands to classic cars and bicycles. All entries were decorated with lights.
The entry with the largest number of participants was troops of the Girl Scouts of America.
Also part of the parade were Cub Scout and Boy Scout troops, including Elk Grove Boy Scout Troop 59, which is currently celebrating its 100th anniversary.
Since there was no parade last year, both 2020 and 2021 Elk Grove Citizen of the Year award recipients were invited to participate in the parade. Jack and Tracey Edwards were last year’s winners of this award, and Gil and Kay Albiani were this year’s winners.
Other participants included the Elk Grove Police Department, a fire truck driven by Eli Ransdell, the NorCal School of the Arts, and Runnin’ for Rhett, a nonprofit focused on giving “every child the chance to live a healthy life.”
One of the unique entries was a robot built by Wolfpack Robotics of Cosumnes Oaks High School. The robot shot small, toy balls into the crowd.
Also drawing a lot of attention from the crowd was a small, lighted Christmas tree-shaped entry that quickly rotated as it moved along the street.
Among the spectators of the parade was Elk Grove resident Jasmyn Wilson, who was glad to have this event return.
“I’m just excited that we could be back outside after COVID(-19),” she said. “(It was) kind of lonely (following shelter-in-place mandates). You could only see a few people. So, it’s good to see everyone back outside.”
Elk Grove resident Lisa Reimers also expressed her excitement for the event.
“It was great,” she said. “Lots of lights. It was great to see all the kids in the parade. It was like an hour and a half. But it’s good to see all the old cars and all the different things they have.”
With this event’s challenging beginnings, many people were attending the event for the first time.
Joe Aguilera, a 12-year resident of Elk Grove, told the Citizen that he was among those first-time attendees.
While waiting to watch the parade with his wife, Teresa, and his daughter, Layla, Joe mentioned that he was pleased that Elk Grove has such an event.
“I was born and raised in San Jose and I remember San Jose when it was fairly small and they had typical events like this,” he said. “And this (event in Elk Grove) reminded me of old-time San Jose.”
Moneshia Campus, a 2000 Sheldon High School graduate, said that she was attending the parade to support the Elk Grove Stingers soccer team, which was one of the entrants.
“I’m very excited (about the parade),” she said. “My husband (Shayn) is a soccer coach, and so our team is walking, and my son is 9 years old and he is just through the roof. So, I’m happy to be here out here with the community (to) support the kids and the family.”
Following the parade, people gathered around the city’s ribbon-type tree, which was lighted by the parade’s grand marshal, Santa Claus.
Elk Grove city spokesperson Kristyn Laurence, the parade’s other announcer, shared trivia about this artificial tree, which the city purchased for $98,000 in 2019.
“There are only seven trees like the ribbon tree (in Elk Grove) in all of the world,” she said. “Paris, Las Vegas. Elk Grove is one of them, (too).”
Parade of Lights Winners
Commercial – Flowers in Design
Family and Friends – Sweet Dreams
Music – Sheldon High School Marching Huskies
School – Cosumnes Oaks High School’s Wolfpack Robotics
Junior Organization – Girl Scouts of America
Senior Organization – Strauss Festival of Elk Grove
Church – Knights of Columbus
Results provided by Lynden King
