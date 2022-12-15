During a virtual, public meeting hosted by the Sacramento Regional Transit District (SacRT) and Civic Thread on Dec. 7, guests of the meeting shared their concerns with various bus stops of the SacRT system.
Included in that system is Elk Grove’s transit system, which was annexed into the Sacramento Regional Transit District last year. That official change allowed SacRT to operate this city’s transit services as its own member entity.
SacRT previously operated the city’s fixed-route, local and commuter e-tran buses and Americans with Disabilities Act paratransit vehicles through a contract that was approved by the Elk Grove City Council in 2019. That contract also included an arrangement for SacRT to provide transit maintenance operations on the city’s transit vehicles.
The Dec. 7 meeting was the fifth community meeting to provide information and gather public input for SacRT’s $250,000 bus stop improvement project, which will receive about 90% of its funding through a grant from the California Department of Transportation. This project is partially modeled after a similar program in San Antonio.
Although Elk Grove is part of SacRT’s transit system, this city was not mentioned during the meeting by its coordinators or public participants, none of whom were Elk Grove residents.
In a post-meeting interview with the Citizen last week, James Drake, principal planner with SacRT and one of the meeting’s coordinators, explained that Elk Grove is not being excluded from the bus stop improvement program.
“The project is systemwide, which includes Elk Grove,” he said. “But when we applied for the grant for the project, Elk Grove was not officially part of SacRT at that time. So, it wasn’t part of our scope when we applied for grant funds. But after we got started, we did decide that there were a few corridors we could and should look at in Elk Grove.”
Drake added that about a 2-mile stretch of Whitelock Parkway is one of two corridors that SacRT is considering for improvements in Elk Grove, which currently has 767 bus stops.
“There are some locations we noticed (along Whitelock Parkway) where when we began running the bus service, we’re running the bus down a road and there’s apartment buildings and other places where there might be transit riders,” he said.
“(The Whitelock Parkway route) goes east from Big Horn (Boulevard), and there’s one stop and then it’s pretty much nonstop until you get down to the Kaiser (Permanante) and Promenade (Parkway). And there’s kind of two or three different major apartment complexes. And what we would like to do is get bus stops in for those along Whitelock.”
As for improvements along Elk Grove-Florin Road, the other Elk Grove corridor considered for improvements, Drake was less specific.
“(This part of the project) is a little less developed and I’m not as sure what we’re going to be doing out there,” he said. “It’s a more established transit corridor. I think it was suggested by one of our employees who actually resides down there as a corridor where the bus stops could use some improvements. It wouldn’t be new bus stops, but improvements to existing (stops).”
Drake told the Citizen that bus stops and amenities are overall “pretty good” in Elk Grove.
“To a pretty good extent, the amenities and bus stops in Elk Grove are pretty good,” he said. “Having done the contract service for Elk Grove for a few years now, having Elk Grove in the district, a lot of the bus stops do have nice amenities that we acquired from the city. So, that’s a good thing. It’s a nice accommodation for the customers.”
Drake mentioned that a draft plan for this project is scheduled to be released “hopefully in January.”
“Reviewers (of that draft plan) will be able to look at these corridors – Whitelock (Parkway) and Elk Grove-Florin Road – and see what we have planned,” he said. “In Elk Grove, those are the only two corridors we have planned right now.”
For additional information regarding SacRT’s bus stop improvement program, visit the website, www.SacRT.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.