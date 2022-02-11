Sacramento County public health officials plan to follow the state’s lead and lift their county’s indoor mask mandate on Wednesday, Feb. 16.
The county’s mandate, which calls for people to wear masks regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status in public indoor settings, has been in effect since last July.
County public health officials last year initially planned to end the mandate if the county’s COVID-19 case rate was fewer than five COVID cases per 100,000 residents. However, the county’s recent decline in COVID-19 case rates and hospitalizations prompted officials to change their plans for lifting the mask mandate.
County spokesperson Janna Haynes told the Citizen that the original plan to end the mask mandate was in response to the Delta Variant that arose last year. She added that the Delta caused more severe symptoms than the Omicron variant that’s now impacting the county.
“We continue to change and adapt (as) we learn more about COVID,” Haynes said. “We still know that higher vaccination rates are our best defense against continued surges of COVID-19.”
As of Feb. 8, more than 1 million individuals were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in the county of 1.5 million residents, according to the county’s COVID-19 “dashboard” report.
That same report announced that Sacramento County’s COVID-19 case rate was 63.5 cases per 100,000 residents, as of Feb. 8. Less than a month ago, the county’s case rate reportedly peaked at 242 cases per 100,000 residents on Jan. 10, which was during the surge of Omicron cases.
California also experienced a drop in COVID cases over the past month. State health officials on Feb. 7 announced that the state’s case rate fell by 65% since the Omicron surge peaked last month.
“Omicron has loosened its hold on California, vaccines for children under 5 are around the corner, and access to COVID-19 treatments is improving,” State Public Health Officer Tomas Aragon said in a Feb. 7 press statement. “With things moving in the right direction, we are making responsible measures, while also continuing to develop a longer-term action plan for the state.”
The state reported more than 80,500 COVID-19 deaths in California since the pandemic started in March 2020. Sacramento County reportedly had more than 269,000 cases and 2,771 deaths during that same period. The city of Elk Grove had 32,734 COVID-19 cases and 225 deaths since March 2020, according to county reports.
State public health officials temporarily reinstated a statewide mask mandate last December in response to a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases. They initially planned to lift this mandate on Jan. 15, but they delayed that move by a month, since reported COVID infections kept rising.
What changes and what remains with the mask policy
Although the mask mandate ends in Sacramento County and across the state on Feb. 16, the state will revert to its previous guidance for when masks are required.
Unvaccinated individuals will still be required to wear masks at indoor public settings. Everyone, regardless of vaccination status, must also continue to wear masks indoors at K-12 schools.
“We are encouraged by recent drop in COVD cases,” Elk Grove Unified School District spokesperson Xanthi Soriano told the Citizen on Feb. 8. “We’ll continue to work closely with our health partners to monitor current health conditions and look forward to updated guidance.”
Masks will also be required at settings where there is a high risk of COVID-19 infection such as healthcare settings, public transit, and senior care facilities.
Exemptions to the state’s mask requirements include children under age 2, individuals who cannot wear masks due to a medical condition, hearing-impaired people, and employees who can’t wear masks because of the nature of their work.
Haynes mentioned to the Citizen that local government agencies will be allowed to have in-person meetings again after the mask mandate is lifted in Sacramento County. Last month, they were temporarily required by county public health officials to have their meetings online.
