Sacramento County sheriff’s investigators announced on July 5 they are seeking information on a case involving a young teenager and a former administrator with USA Softball.
Authorities on April 14 arrested John Gouveia, 61, of Castro Valley on charges of eight felony counts of committing lewd and lascivious acts on a child under age 14.
The sheriff’s office reported that the suspect worked for the national governing council for girls’ softball in the United States between 1991-2019, which included extensive travel both nationally and internationally as Commissioner of USA Softball of Northern California and the President of USA Softball.
Gouveia also worked with the Hayward Area Recreation and Park District for 25 years until he retired as the General Manager in 2016.
The victim stemming from this arrest was not associated with USA Softball or the Park District, and sheriff’s investigators say they are not implicating the organizations.
They are asking readers who have information on Gouveia to contact the sheriff’s Child Abuse Bureau at (916) 874-5191 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP. The Citizen reached out to several Elk Grove area softball coaches with most saying they didn’t know Gouveia, but one coach of a traveling team based in Elk Grove said they knew Gouveia only as a director at two tournaments their team participated in.
Jeff Morrow, commissioner of USA Softball of Sacramento, said Gouveia had no known involvement with softball teams in the Elk Grove area.
“In California, USA Softball is split up into five associations; Sacramento, NorCal, San Francisco, Central Cal and SoCal,” Morrow wrote in an email to the Citizen. “The softball Leagues in Elk Grove are associated with the Sacramento association, so Mr. Gouveia was not affiliated with Elk Grove.”
Gouveia was booked into the Alameda County Main Jail in April on the arrest warrant with $250,000 bail. He arranged for a bond and was released the same day. No additional information is available currently, according to sheriff’s officials.
