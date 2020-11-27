The Sacramento County Fair could relocate to the Elk Grove-Galt area, said Pamela Fyock, the fair’s manager.
“We just started the initial process of looking at the feasibility of moving the Sacramento County Fair back to the south valley – the Elk Grove-Galt area,” she said. “We’re doing a study to see if our intuition is right, and we need facts to back it up.
“We’re really just looking at the big picture. Is the area right for an expo center? We’re excited about the potential (move).”
Fyock added that the feasibility study is on course to be completed next spring.
The County Fair has been operating at the Cal Expo fairgrounds in Sacramento since 1969, and it produced the State Fair Horse Show until 1991. This fair is traditionally held in late May and ends on Memorial Day.
Moving to the southern part of Sacramento County would be a return to its roots for the County Fair, which was established in Galt in 1937. The County Fair was also held at the old California State Fairgrounds on Stockton Boulevard in Sacramento from 1954 to 1968.
Fyock explained why the County Fair’s board desires to have the fair relocate from its current site of Cal Expo.
“We would like to have the Sacramento County Fair have its own expo and event center, so we can do things more than just one time a year,” she said. “We’re a guest on (Cal Expo’s) grounds and we would like our own fairgrounds.”
The County Fair currently must make its entire annual budget during the five days of the fair, Fyock told the Citizen.
“We’re really limited in the scope of events we can have,” she said. “We can only be a fair, instead of being able to attract other (events) to the grounds, from weddings and quinceañeras and RV shows to business meetings.
“There can be anything you can imagine, from sports in the buildings to whatever anybody needs to rent the fairgrounds for. We can serve our community and become more relevant to the community.”
Fyock mentioned that for the County Fair to acquire its own fairgrounds, an “aggressive capital campaign” would be launched.
Such a campaign would be initiated, if the feasibility study results in the warranting of a move to the south part of the county.
In the meantime, Fyock said that money is already being raised for a possible future relocation.
“We’re quietly starting to raise money for the potential (move) through our foundation,” she said. “People have just received an end of the year solicitation and we hope everybody participates. It’s very exciting to think what the future can build.”
EG Mayor, council member speak on fair’s potential relocation
Elk Grove Mayor Steve Ly said that he favors having the fair located in Elk Grove.
“The reason that’s important is because a good number of our students in Elk Grove Unified (School District schools) actually participate in the County Fair, along the lines of the 4-H (Club) program,” he said. “I certainly think that it would be beneficial if Elk Grove was chosen as the site. The only question is where?
“If we are able to be a site for the County Fair, we should probably initiate a conversation as to how that might look and what are the possibilities. I’m excited and I’ve always supported this concept from the get-go. And this is nothing new. We’ve been talking about this for years now and I’m glad it’s being revisited.”
Elk Grove City Council Member Pat Hume, who represents Council District 2, which covers Sheldon and parts of eastern Elk Grove, mentioned that he likes the idea of bringing the fair to this area.
“I think it’s great,” he said. “One, I think fairgrounds are a great, wholesome part of our heritage, and traditionally the south county has been the agricultural hub. So, (having) those fairgrounds closer, (it) would be a lot easier on the students who would be showing their animals.”
Hume told the Citizen that the city requested that the fair board not make the potential locations of their feasibility study “site specific.”
“That way we can explore options,” he said. “Obviously, that’s the hardest nut to crack is where it would be financially feasible to have this thing land. You want to keep your options open and let’s talk about what kind of money it would generate, what kind of land and acreage it would need in order to be feasible. Then we’ll try and find where it would make the most sense to fit.”
Hume added that if the County Fair establishes its fairgrounds in Elk Grove, then the site would be great for the local economy.
“I think it would be great for the local economy, because they’re talking about not just using it for fairgrounds, but also for different exhibition shows, like the RV shows and the home and garden shows and that type of a thing. Maybe co-locating it with sports use or having some kind of racing component, the little cart racing or something else that draws people.
“So, anytime you’re talking about having a use (with a lot more) people in this town, there’s obviously going to be a spillover effect of them eating out and buying goods and getting gas or staying in hotel rooms. Those are all boosts to the local economy.”
