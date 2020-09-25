There is still time to bid. The Rotary Club of Elk Grove’s Beef ‘N Reef Fundraiser’s Silent Auction is “virtual” or online this year, and there is still time to get in on the action.
Access the auction at: https://elkgroverotary.schoolauction.net/beefreef20/catalog - or through the website at www.ElkGroveRotary.org.
Some of the live auction packages include a six-night stay at an all-Suite Resort just minutes from downtown Puerto Vallarta, four days at a beautiful home in South Lake Tahoe, golf packages, electronics, artwork and much more. Bid now through closing on Sept. 30.
Club President Les Willmon said:“This event is our club’s primary source of working capital for the year and proceeds raised allow the Rotary Club of Elk Grove to provide funding for a variety of community and international service projects. Over the past 14 years, this event has raised nearly $850,000 for such community causes as the Senior Center of Elk Grove, Elk Grove High School FFA, scholarships for local students, Elk Grove Food Bank, Project R.I.D.E., improvements to local park facilities, operational costs for the H.A.R.T. transitional houses, dictionaries for third grade students, housing and school facilities for children in El Salvador, furnishings/supplies for orphans in Africa, and restroom facilities for Iruri Primary School in Kenya.”
Many of these same organizations will benefit again from this year’s event.
Willmon said: “We’re excited about Beef ‘N Reef on this, our 15th year! Even in this year of COVID-19, we get to raise money that will impact the lives of people we may never meet. That’s what it means to be a Rotarian! Our club is extremely passionate about serving both locally, and globally. It’s the spirit of giving back! It’s that type of connectivity that the community has supported all these years. It’s the biggest event of the year in Elk Grove (even Virtually), and for a great cause!”
Sponsorships for this worthy event are still available. If you are interested please visit our website at www.ElkGroveRotary.org or contact Les Willmon at leswillmon@aol.com or (916) 224-1996.
Willmon thanked the following sponsors: Elk Grove Milling, Red Oak BBQ, Herburger Publications, Hanford Sand & Gravel, Cosumnes Community Services District, the Elk Grove Unified School District, Realty Roundup Elk Grove, DR Design & Remodel, Valley Oak Appliance, Florin Automotive, Closet Factory (Barbara Feist), Edward Jones (Mark Thomas), Season 59 Financial (Wade Lokka), Patriot Pool Service, Maryl Lee Babcock, Smog ‘N Go, Nancy Chaires-Espinoza, Bobbie Singh-Allen, and Kevin Spease.
