This year’s Rotary Club of Elk Grove’s major fundraiser, the 15th annual Beef ‘N Reef Bash (sorry, no reef) will look different this year.
We will be selling a Tri-Tip Dinner for Four, which includes a full tri-tip, mashed potatoes, salad, rolls and fruit cobbler. Meals will be ready for pick up between 5-7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26 at Lent Ranch, West Stockton Boulevard, west of Highway 99, south of Grant Line Road.
“This event is our club’s primary source of working capital for the year and proceeds raised allow the Rotary Club of Elk Grove to provide funding for a variety of community and international service projects,” Club President Les Willmon said. “Over the past 14 years, this event has raised nearly $850,000 for such community causes as the Senior Center of Elk Grove, Elk Grove High School FFA, scholarships for local students, Elk Grove Food Bank, Project R.I.D.E., improvements to local park facilities, operational costs for the H.A.R.T. transitional houses, dictionaries for third grade students, housing and school facilities for children in El Salvador, furnishings and supplies for orphans in Africa, and restroom facilities for Iruri Primary School in Kenya.”
Many of these same organizations will benefit again from this year’s event. Also, this year, our Silent Auction will be virtual, beginning on Sept. 19 at noon.
Access the auction and purchase tickets for the dinner through our website www.elkgroverotary.org. The auction can also be accessed directly through: https://elkgroverotary.schoolauction.net/beefreef20/catalog.
Some of the live auction packages include a six-night stay at an all-Suite Resort just minutes from downtown Puerto Vallarta, four days at a beautiful home in South Lake Tahoe, golf packages, electronics, artwork, and much more.
Willmon said: “We’re excited about Beef ‘N Reef on this, our 15th year! Even in this year of COVID-19, we get to raise money that will impact the lives of people we may never meet. That’s what it means to be a Rotarian! Our club is extremely passionate about serving both locally, and globally. It’s the spirit of giving back! It’s that type of connectivity that the community has supported all these years. We actually believe we can effectively change the lives of the homeless men, women and children in our city. We also believe that we can do the same in Kenya and El Salvador! It’s the biggest party of the year in Elk Grove (even virtually), and for a great cause!”
“Thank you to our sponsors to date”, said Willmon.
Willmon thanked the following sponsors: Elk Grove Milling, Herburger Publications, Red Oak BBQ, Cosumnes Community Services District, Closet Factory (Barbara Feist), Edward Jones (Mark Thomas), Florin Automotive, Season 59 Financial (Wade Lokka), Elk Grove Unified School District, Maryl Lee Babcock, DR Design & Remodel, Patriot Pool Service, and Valley Oak Appliance.
Tickets are $60 per dinner and can be purchased in Elk Grove at: 1.) C&T Specialties, 9255 Survey Road (916) 685-4246; 2.) Elk Grove Chamber of Commerce, 9401 East Stockton Blvd., Suite 25 (916) 691-3760; 3.) Valley Oak Appliances, 9710 Elk Grove-Florin Road (916) 686-4690; 4.) From any member of the Rotary Club of Elk Grove; and/or 5.) online through our website at www.ElkGroveRotary.org.
In addition to purchasing the dinner and participating in the auction, companies and individuals may wish to lend their support through event sponsorships and by providing auction items. There are seven levels of sponsorships available from $100 - $10,000 and these sponsorships are tax-deductible. Payments should be made to the “Elk Grove Rotary Foundation.” If you are interested please visit our website at www.ElkGroveRotary.org or contact Les Willmon at leswillmon@aol.com or (916) 224-1996.
Don’t miss the fun!
