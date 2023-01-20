Although the rain, wind, and gray skies didn’t seem to let up, the Wilton, Rancho Murieta, and Sloughhouse communities dodged the bullet when the most recent atmospheric river storm hit the area outside Elk Grove between Jan. 14-15.
That is because the Cosumnes River remained below the 12-foot flood level at the Michigan Bar Road gauge although the level went over 11 feet at times, northeast of Wilton. The storm did cause some localized flooding that included the temporary closure of Dillard and Grant Line roads, and continuing uncertainties at Scott Road.
In Elk Grove, the city’s public works staff received 16 calls for services, including calls about clogged drains, city spokesperson Kristyn Laurence said.
There were no significant damages reported in Elk Grove’s parks, but Elk Grove Regional Park and the parking lot of Del Meyer Park remain closed, due to flood issues.
Overall, the damage to the south county was minimal compared to the New Year’s Eve weekend storm that caused extensive levee damage in Wilton and Sloughhouse, two drowning deaths near Dillard Road and Highway 99, and a flooded golf course in Rancho Murieta. The ferocious wind storm between Jan. 7-8 that topped power poles and uprooted more than 100 trees in Rancho Murieta and likely just as many in Wilton.
Saturday, July 14 didn’t bode well in the morning. A 9 a.m. forecast produced by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) projected that the river at Michigan Bar was projected to hit 12.7 feet at 9 p.m. that night. That would mean the peak would hit the Wilton Bridge at 3 a.m. At 12 feet, the water begins to overtop the levee at Cecatra Drive in Wilton.
The Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services (OES) issued an evacuation warning for Wilton, Rancho Murieta, Herald, Dillard Road, and the immediate area. It followed with an evacuation order for Wilton at 4:55 p.m. After the river level remained below flood level OES lifted the Wilton evacuation order the following day, but kept the warning in place until Jan. 17.
The 14 levee sites that underwent emergency repairs after the New Year’s storm were holding well as of Jan. 17, according to Mark Hite, a trustee, and spokesperson for the District 800 Reclamation District. The small agency repairs and maintains 34 miles of levees between Rancho Murieta and Freeman Road in Wilton and off Grant Line Road. He also reported that Asta Construction was adding more rock to a levee between Rancho Murieta and Dillard Road on the south side of the river.
Hite said the river did overtop a small section of the emergency repair at Bradley Ranch Road off Grant Line Road on Jan. 14. However, it didn’t cause a problem as the temporary repair had been designed as a weir to release water when the river gets too high.
The most recent storm caused minimal damage in Rancho Murieta, according to the Rancho Murieta Association and the Rancho Murieta Community Services District managers. A Rancho Murieta Country Club manager couldn’t be contacted, as of press time.
Elk Grove Citizen News Editor Cameron Macdonald contributed to this story.
