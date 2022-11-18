Sacramento Zoo Executive Director/CEO Jason Jacobs this week spoke about the zoo’s plans to acquire a southern white rhinoceros.
Jacobs told the Citizen that this animal could potentially be living in Elk Grove, if a proposed relocation and expansion of the zoo in this city becomes a reality. That zoo could open as early as 2027.
“Obviously, it takes several years to assemble animals for the potential of a new zoo, and one of the species we’re looking at is (the) white rhinoceros,” he said.
Earlier this year, the city of Elk Grove and the Sacramento Zoological Society completed a six-month feasibility study, which identifies a potential relocation of the Sacramento Zoo to Elk Grove as a viable option.
The proposed zoo site is located off Highway 99 at the northwest corner of Kammerer Road and Lotz Parkway, which is near the Sky River Casino site.
That land was purchased by the city of Elk Grove earlier this year. The property totals 100 acres, of which about 70 acres is proposed for the zoo – about 60 acres for animal habitat and 10 acres for parking.
The zoo’s current site in Sacramento’s William Land Park totals 14.7 acres. This facility is home to more than 400 animals.
Jacobs told the Citizen that there is no set date for the arrival of the rhino, but that it would be acquired “sometime in 2023.”
He added that the animal will become the first rhino resident in the history of the Sacramento Zoo.
In preparation for the rhino exhibit, the zoo is converting a habitat that formerly held its bongo antelope exhibit within the southern portion of the zoo.
Jacobs mentioned that it is not yet known where the rhino will come from, but he assured that it would be acquired from an Association of Zoos and Aquariums accredited zoo. He added that the rhino will most likely be a male.
“Male white rhinos are for the most part solitary,” Jacobs said. “The females live in herds. The males go in and out of the herds for breeding, but they don’t socialize with the females, except for in the breeding season.”
There are about 10,000 adult southern white rhinos throughout Africa, Jacobs noted.
“They are the most abundant species of rhinoceros,” he said. “But using the word, ‘abundant,’ would not be correct, because they’re not abundant.
“All (five rhinoceros species) are facing challenges throughout the world, from habitat loss to being poached for their horns.”
Jacobs added that the zoo staff is anticipating the future arrival of the zoo’s first rhinoceros with much excitement.
“We’re really excited, because it provides a story to tell,” he said. “It’s a preview of sorts for the new zoo, because we are looking at grassland animals for the first phase.
“People are going to be very excited to see a rhinoceros and learn about it, and more importantly, we will engage our public to take action to help animals at this rhinoceros habitat. And more information regarding those actions will be coming in 2023.”
Elk Grove mayor speaks about potential new zoo
With news of the Sacramento Zoo’s plan to acquire a white rhino that could eventually live in Elk Grove, Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen shared her thoughts about the continued efforts to bring a zoo to this city.
“We’re very excited about the possibility of building a brand new zoo in the city of Elk Grove,” she said. “It will be a tremendous tourism draw, it will expand our tax base here, bring new jobs, and put Elk Grove on the map. So, it’s an exciting time to be mayor while we work to see if this is a possibility for our city.”
Singh-Allen added that efforts to relocate the zoo to Elk Grove have been very positive.
“Everything is heading towards a positive direction, but I want to be very optimistic about it and make sure that we do our due diligence every step of the way,” she said.
“All of the next series of steps are important. I’m excited about working with the Sacramento Zoological Society and the possibility of bringing a brand new zoo to the city of Elk Grove.”
