Peter Sakaris, a retired Cosumnes fire battalion chief, currently has the lead in the seat for the Division 2 seat on the Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD) board.
As of press time, he led the race with 53% of the vote while his opponent Ali Moua had 46% on Election Night.
This race’s winner will make decisions that will impact the Cosumnes Fire Department and Elk Grove’s parks and recreation department.
The board’s Division 2 seat represents communities in Elk Grove’s Laguna West, Lakeside, and Stone Lake neighborhoods as well as parts of western Laguna. As per the CSD board’s election system, only residents who live within this division could vote in this race.
Division 2’s outgoing director, Jaclyn Moreno is now running to be the District 5 supervisor for the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors.
In the third round of election results that compiled more than 3,500 votes, Sakaris led Moua by 385 votes.
Moua is an attorney who ran against incumbent Darren Suen for the Elk Grove City Council’s District 1 seat in 2020.
Sakaris told the Citizen that he learned a lot more about his community when he spoke with voters on the campaign trail. He said their issues included the desire to increase ambulance services at Fire Station 74 in Laguna, and ensuring there is enough funding to maintain the aging parks in the Division 2 area.
“I thought I knew a lot after living here for 23 years, but I learned a heck of a lot more,” Sakaris said about his local community.
He worked in the fire service for 30 years before his retirement in 2014. The candidate is currently the president of the Lakeside Homeowners Association. Sakaris gained the key endorsements of the Sacramento Area Firefighters Local 522 and the Sacramento Central Labor Council early in the race.
In the CSD board’s Division 5 race, Angela Spease was the sole candidate when that race’s nomination period ended in August. She will succeed Director Rod Brewer who is running for the Elk Grove City Council.
Spease is a longtime volunteer with the Rotary Club of Laguna-Sunrise, and she is also the wife of Elk Grove City Council Member Kevin Spease.
“My goal is to just be a good listener to our residents, our partners, and obviously my colleagues,” Spease told the Citizen in August about her plans before she’s sworn into office this December.
