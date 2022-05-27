Tim Albright retired as Elk Grove police chief this March and he’s now taking a role at Elk Grove’s upcoming Sky River Casino.
The casino staff announced on May 24 that he will be their government and community relations director. He will be tasked with connecting the casino with local, state, and federal entities as well as being a liaison with law enforcement, fire agencies, and the Elk Grove community.
During an interview with the Citizen, Albright said that he looks forward to working with the local community again. He retired from the Elk Grove police after working in law enforcement for more than three decades.
“I worked in public service for nearly 32 years, and this is really my first venture into private industry, and so I’m certainly excited to learn more about the hospitality industry,” he said. “This role still allows me to be a part of public service albeit in our community and bridging the gap between Sky River and the government entities.” Albright is being employed with the casino, which is a private business created by the Wilton Rancheria and Boyd Gaming.
Chris Gibase, a project leader for Sky River, cited Albright’s experience in helping establish the city of Elk Grove’s police force in 2006 and his work with local and state government programs.
“Timothy’s relationships and deep personal connection to the Elk Grove community will be instrumental in the continued development of the partnership with the city in creating an economic driver for the region,” he said in a press statement.
Plans are to open the $500 million casino project on a 36-acre site near Kammerer Road and Highway 99 this fall. Sky River will be Sacramento County’s first tribal casino and its staff is currently seeking to hire more than 2,000 employees. An opening date has not been announced yet.
Albright told the Citizen that he plans to begin his new job at Sky River after he returns from a family vacation. He said that he’ll probably work in a portable office at the casino’s construction site until Sky River opens.
Albright told the Citizen that his early tasks will include speaking with community members and groups as well as government officials about the casino project.
He mentioned that the slogan, “Better Together” was his favorite social media hashtag when he worked in the Elk Grove police.
“One of my primary roles is ensuring my commitment to the Elk Grove community, and I look forward to that responsibility and really getting back to some of the community in those meaningful environments and certainly representing Sky River as a part of that,” Albright said.
The Wilton Rancheria earlier connected with local governments and created funding agreements to support local city, school, and fire department services.
In 2016, the Elk Grove City Council approved a memorandum of understanding with the Wilton Rancheria to have the casino pay a total of $132 million to the city and other local agencies for the first 20 years of the agreement. Such funding is intended to help mitigate the casino’s potential impacts on traffic and crime. These payments include $56 million to the city’s general fund, $36 million to the Elk Grove police, $14.5 million to infrastructure improvements, and $10 million to the Elk Grove Unified School District, according to the 2016 agreement.
In 2020, the Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD) board approved a deal with the Wilton Rancheria to support the district’s fire and emergency medical services. This agreement will have Sky River make a one-time payment of $805,000, which would represent a development impact fee that a large project’s developer would usually pay the district. The Sky River operation would also make annual payments of $887,000 to the CSD after the casino opens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.