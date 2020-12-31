A new commercial center on Elk Grove Boulevard, just west of Highway 99 and the Walmart shopping center, is expected to be completed by the latter part of 2021.
The three-building project is located on the 3-acre southern portion of the property, which was occupied by Capital Nursery until 2012. This land is now owned by Pappas Investments.
The other part of the former nursery property is now the site of Woodside Homes’ Capital Reserve, a gated, 84-unit residential subdivision community.
Phase 1 of this two-phase project has been completed, with the construction of a 7,838-square-foot building and another structure totaling 5,475 square feet. Ground was broken for that phase early last year.
The largest of these two existing buildings will be entirely occupied by ClearChoice Dental Implant Center.
This business space has already been made available to Clear Choice, which will build the place to their specifications. It is projected that this business will open before this spring.
Kelly Rule, senior vice president of leasing for Pappas Investments, told the Citizen last week that the constructed buildings are almost 100% leased.
“We have only 1,300 square feet available,” she said. “We have two signed leases and then two others that are pretty close to getting signed.”
Although Pappas Investments has not announced the names of the potential tenants that are close to signing leases, Rule identified them as quick-service businesses.
She told the Citizen that Pappas prefers to fill the 1,300 square feet of available space with non-food related businesses.
Rule mentioned that Bad Bakers, a business offering specialty doughnuts, breads and other baked goods, last week signed a lease to operate in this center.
“They (already) have two locations here in Sacramento (and Roseville), and they are super popular,” she said. “They typically have lines out the door for their señorita bread. So, we’re very excited to have them.”
Rule mentioned that ground will be broken soon for a third building on the east side of this retail site.
“That will be about a 10,000-square-foot building and we have a few (potential) tenants that are showing some interest,” she said. “I don’t have anyone completely committed yet, but there’s a lot of interest.”
Rule noted that Pappas Investments is currently working with the city on entitlements for that portion of the project.
She also described the type of businesses that could operate in the future, third building.
“We’re kind of thinking it would be really cool to have a real estate office or even a preschool or some kind of maybe a mix between an office and a retail user,” Rule said.
Also planned for the site is a monument sign advertising for the center.
Rule described the location of the center as being in an ideal spot along the boulevard.
“It’s in a great location,” she said. “You couldn’t ask for a better location so near Highway 99.”
She added that a large oak tree that was part of the Capital Nursery property was preserved within the center’s parking lot.
