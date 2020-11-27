The Elk Grove Historical Society and the Native Sons of the Golden West (NSGW) Parlor #41 on Saturday, Dec. 5 will host a dedication ceremony for the restored, 1853 Foulks House.
The two-hour event will begin at 3 p.m. and social distancing, COVID-19 rules will be upheld. Attendees are encouraged to arrive at 2:30 p.m.
Leading the dedication at the northwest end of Elk Grove Regional Park will be the grand parlor president and his officers. Local historian Dennis Buscher will speak about the history of the Foulks family.
Guests will also have the opportunity to tour the house, which has been established as a museum. Inside this structure, visitors can view many historic artifacts, including items that belonged to the Foulks family more than a century ago.
Those items include the ox yoke that was paired with the covered wagon that carried the family to California when they arrived in 1853. The family lived in that wagon until their home was completed during the following year.
The Foulks family was among the earliest settlers of the Elk Grove area and the home is recognized as the oldest existing residential structure of its kind in Northern California, noted Jim Entrican, past president of both the NSGW and the Elk Grove Historical Society.
“It’s the last remaining home in Northern California of a single-frame-type home,” he said. “This house was built when there were no codes. There were no supervisors to tell you what to do and what not to do.
“We’re inviting people of the county to come take a look at a unique building that has been saved by the historical society by the graces of several people working on it and the (property) owner not tearing it down before we could (relocate it).”
Much of the funding for the house’s 14-year preservation project, which was recently completed, was acquired through historical society fundraisers such as an annual Christmas event, a spring tea event, yard sales and the Big Day of Giving.
Entrican, last week, became emotional while speaking about the final donation that allowed the society to complete its payments on this restoration.
“(Sacramento County Supervisor) Don Nottoli granted to us $25,000, and that grant itself from the county of Sacramento – thank God for Don Nottoli – took us over the $100,000 (mark). It makes me cry.”
Michael Guy Linn, a member of the Foulks family, described what the dedication of the 1853 Foulks House means to him.
“For me, it’s not just (about) my family,” he said. “It’s Elk Grove, it’s the Native Sons, it’s my great-grandfather (Guy Foulks), who passed when I was 7. I’m named for my great-grandfather, which means a lot to me. I became a Native Son, because of my great-grandfather and Jim (Entrican) twisting my arm.”
Linn, who is also a former Ellen Feickert Elementary School teacher, added that he is a firm believer in the importance of preserving history.
“I think it’s important to preserve history,” he said. “You need to know the past, why people came here, why they settled here, how they’ve improved their lives, how families used to work together to achieve – especially in the 1930s, during the 1940s during the war.
“And then you can see Elk Grove, how it just exploded in the 1970s. Family and history are very important to me.”
Linn mentioned that having tangible evidence of history cannot be underestimated.
“You have to see it, you have to touch it,” he said. “You have to walk up (and ask), ‘What is that thing over there?’ A telephone? Are you serious? How does it work?’ A picture is nice, but it doesn’t tell you everything.”
Foulks family’s long history in Elk Grove
Six generations of Foulks family members lived on the original Foulks Elk Grove property, off Elk Grove Boulevard, west of Highway 99.
The two-story, 1853 house was relocated to the Elk Grove Historical Society’s site in Elk Grove Regional Park on Dec. 4, 2005.
The original Foulks family members who came to California from Ohio in 1853, lived in this less than 900-square-foot home.
Euphemia “Effie” Foulks, a widow with five children, accepted an invitation from her brother, Dr. Jonathan Wood Pugh, to join a wagon train to California nine years later.
Several months earlier, Pugh made the round-trip trek with Effie’s 16-year-old son, John Pugh Foulks.
Effie was intrigued by her brother’s invitation to join him on his upcoming return to Sacramento, as well as his comment to her that he placed an option on land just south of Sacramento.
Euphemia and her children, who ranged in age from 7 to 16 years old, left for California in the spring of 1853.
They began their travels by train in Ohio, then took a riverboat steamer up the Ohio and Missouri rivers to St. Louis and Council Bluffs.
In St. Joseph, Missouri, Euphemia and her family joined a wagon train, which headed across the plains and mountains. The wagon train included 100 head of cattle, 30 horses and several cowboys who joined the group with dreams of striking it rich with gold in California.
A half-year after leaving Ohio, the Foulks family made their way to the Pugh Ranch, which would later be known as the Ehrhardt Ranch in the Franklin Township.
The next morning, on Oct. 1, 1853, the Foulkses arrived at the site of their ranch at the current location of Elk Grove Boulevard, west of Highway 99.
A second house was constructed on the Foulks Ranch in 1886. It is a two-story Victorian that was built for George Washington Foulks and his new bride, Nellie Griffin. That structure was relocated to Franklin Boulevard in the town of Franklin on Oct. 23, 2005.
A short-length video relating the story of the Foulks family and their 1853 trip to Elk Grove will be played inside the 1853 Foulks House during the Dec. 5 event.
For additional information regarding this dedication, call (916) 761-2225.
