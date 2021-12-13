An Elk Grove resident on Dec. 10 filed a federal lawsuit that alleged that her civil and constitutional rights were violated by an Elk Grove police sergeant who sexually harassed and abused her.
The defendant is accused of threatening to harm the 41-year-old’s plaintiff’s adult son in order to coerce her into sex.
This lawsuit identified the defendant as Elk Grove Police Sgt. Gabriel Ramos.
“(The plaintiff) complied with defendant Gabriel Ramos’s commands under fear of retaliation,” the lawsuit stated.
The anonymous accuser, identified in the lawsuit as “Jane Doe,” is now seeking a jury trial as well as $1 million in damages from the defendants who were named as Ramos, the city of Elk Grove, and the Elk Grove Police Department.
This federal civil suit was filed with the U.S. District Court’s Eastern District of California after the accuser filed claims to the city of Elk Grove and the Elk Grove police in September. Their staff rejected her claims on Nov. 8, according to Doe’s lawsuit.
Elk Grove police spokesperson Sgt. Jason Jimenez declined to comment on the lawsuit. He said that state law prohibits him from discussing ongoing personnel matters.
The events in the Doe vs. Ramos case began on April 11, 2021 when Doe contacted the Elk Grove police about an in-progress theft of a catalytic converter from her vehicle that was parked outside her home. Ramos and other officers arrived at the scene where he allegedly requested her personal telephone number in case of further investigation. She claimed that he made that request after learning she was single.
The sergeant is accused of then calling her several times a day, and asking her inappropriate questions about subjects such as her underwear color. He later allegedly asked her for sex and when she raised objections, he said that her son would be in danger if she did not comply.
The accuser claimed that Ramos ordered her to wear lingerie and to meet him at the Sacramento Marriott hotel in Rancho Cordova. He also allegedly offered to reimburse her for the hotel room and her clothing.
Doe’s lawsuit stated they met at the hotel on May 3 where they engaged in sex. The defendant then allegedly started to leave and he told her to remain at the hotel so he can return for more sex.
After he departed, Doe contacted the local police about the incident. Before officers arrived at the hotel, Ramos called her and said he would not return since “something had come up,” according to the lawsuit.
The Rancho Cordova police later collected her clothing as well as $230 in cash that he left for her as evidence, Doe stated. Officers then had the plaintiff undergo a rape kit examination.
Doe’s attorney, Mark Merin wrote in the civil complaint that the accuser and her family are afraid that Ramos or others will retaliate against them.
“Plaintiff Jane Doe has been violated and traumatized by defendant Gabriel Ramos’s actions and is presently undergoing mental health counseling,” he wrote.
The defendants were given 21 days to respond to the civil case’s summons.
