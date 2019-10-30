A 23-year-old resident notified the Elk Grove police about burglars targeting his home during the afternoon of Oct. 26. Officers investigated the scene and they could not find evidence that a burglary occured, the police reported.
They determined that the caller fired two shotgun rounds in his home before the officers arrived.
Joseph Faria was arrested on charges of negligently using a firearm.
This incident was reported around 2:30 p.m. at the Lake Elsinore Court, a few blocks away from Elk Grove Regional Park.
Elk Grove police spokesperson Jason Jimenez reported that Faria first contacted the police and claimed that he interrupted a burglary at his home. Officers soon visited him and searched his neighborhood for suspects. A police SWAT team was also dispatched to the scene since Faria reported that the suspects were armed.
Jimenez said that officers could not find suspects and detectives later could not find evidence of a burglary there.
Faria was taken into custody and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail where he remains, as of press time.
