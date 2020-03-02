The Elk Grove school board on Feb. 18 approved master plans to modernize three aging campuses. These schools are Pleasant Grove Elementary School, Joseph Kerr Middle School, and Elk Grove High School.
Plans include the removal of a few buildings at Kerr and Elk Grove High, including the high school’s portable classrooms, and Kerr’s gymnasium that will be replaced by a new complex.
“We are doing projects of a magnitude that will really transcend time and make monumental changes to the schools,” said Rob Pierce, the district’s deputy superintendent of business services and facilities.
Timelines for the completion of all of the construction projects were not established yet. There are no plans to close the schools during construction.
Following the board’s approval of the master plans, the district must now draft schematic plans for state review.
“Elk Grove Unified’s goal is to do these three modernization projects as soon as possible,” Pierce told the Citizen after the board meeting. “We are entering into the design and approval phase with multiple state agencies, which will dictate the actual timeline. Once approval is granted, the school district is shovel-ready.”
Pierce told the board about his 20 years of experience in school construction.
“It never happens soon enough, and it never gets done fast enough,” he said about construction projects.
Plans are to use the district’s Measure M funds and state funds to support the projects. Trustees also approved an additional $18 million to cover costs for the Elk Grove High project that includes a pair of two-story classroom buildings, and a new location for the administration office.
“(These are) all very old schools with major issues, and we’re excited and thankful that Measure M is going to allow us to do these projects,” Pierce said.
Elk Grove High School
Pierce described Elk Grove High’s modernization as a “huge undertaking,” and said that his staff had many conversations with the school’s staff and community members on how to improve their campus.
District officials said that a modernization is needed for that 56-year-old campus where a third of the classrooms are in portables that are between 25 and 30 years old. They also said that the campus has aging infrastructure problems, undersized classrooms, and accessibility issues.
“Every time I go to that campus, I’ve nearly fallen every single time, there are so many dangerous little areas and pockets,” Trustee Bobbie Singh-Allen said about visiting Elk Grove High. “This is not only long overdue, but it goes to the issues of equity and 21st century learning.”
The school’s new master plan would have a pair of two-story classroom buildings that would eliminate the school’s need for portable classrooms. One building would be built near the main parking lot and the other would be placed at the west end of the campus that currently has portables. Pierce said that the buildings would ultimately add more than 50 new classrooms to Elk Grove High and there will also be a new administration office.
The Lionakis architecture firm designed the school’s new master plan for renovations that were originally budgeted for $62 million. The addition of the two classroom buildings will increase the estimated project cost to $130 million. Trustees approved the new master plan that includes those buildings.
Joseph Kerr Middle School
Kerr Middle School is the oldest campus being modernized – the 1930s-era campus was originally Elk Grove High School until the high school was moved its current home on Elk Grove-Florin Road.
Pierce said that Kerr was modernized before but it for only for disability access and building code upgrades.
“It never had a large, visionary learning environment overhaul,” he said.
Kerr’s new master plan includes a new gymnasium, a new science building, more disability access in the parking lot, and a new bus turnaround zone.
The new gymnasium will be placed at the north end of the campus so it can connect to other athletic facilities. Staff members of the Brainerd architectural firm told the school board that the current, 82-year-old gymnasium is too small to meet the school district’s needs and it also has plumbing and disability-access issues.
The master plan calls for the removal of the current gymnasium and portable classrooms to be removed during a summer. Pierce told the Citizen that the gym will not be removed until the new one is built – his staff plans to build the new gym by either late 2021 or early 2022.
Kerr’s project budget is currently estimated to be $30 million, Pierce told the Citizen.
Pleasant Grove Elementary School
Pleasant Grove is a 70-year-old campus in Elk Grove’s rural Sheldon area and is the site of frequent traffic congestion problems.
The district plans to reduce congestion by building a new front parking lot that separates the parent drop-off and bus drop-off zones. There are also plans for two new classroom buildings, a new kindergarten playground, heating and air conditioning upgrades to classrooms, and a new, 7,400-square foot administration and kindergarten building.
For the construction, the district will keep the school open while they build the new classrooms.
“The intent is to build this while school is still operating so we don’t have a huge cost for interim (student) housing,” said Tim Huff of the TPH Architects firm.
This school’s project cost is estimated to be $17 million, Pierce told the Citizen.
Board President Beth Albiani, who lives near the campus and has children who attended Pleasant Grove Elementary, praised the master plan.
“I’m thrilled, thrilled for the community and the traffic on my street,” she said.
