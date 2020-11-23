Elk Grove City Council Member Darren Suen was reelected to a second term as the Council District 1 representative this month.
District 1 covers the central Laguna, Stonelake, Laguna West, and Lakeside areas.
Suen was challenged by Ali Moua, a personal injury attorney who moved to Elk Grove from Rancho Cordova last year.
As of Nov. 13, Suen had received 67% of the counted votes, to Moua’s 32%, according to results released by Sacramento County’s Voter Registration and Election Office.
Suen noted that he felt “great” to have received sufficient votes to continue his service as a council member.
“I’m really honored and humbled to have the opportunity to continue serving the residents of Elk Grove,” he said. “I hope it’s a testament to the work that I’ve done these past six years, that folks signed me up to continue on.”
As for what he felt propelled him to victory in this election, Suen spoke about his investment in the community.
“Definitely my time and investment in the community these last 20 years versus (Moua’s) 10 months,” he said. “My professional experience and knowledge in the business matters that directly pertain to the city, such as land use, infrastructure like transportation and water resources.
“My time on the council the last six years, so my experience (with) the city in particular, my roles on the regional boards and just all the things that we’ve accomplished as a city during these last six years.”
While expressing his appreciation for his supporters, Suen thanked his wife and family for their ongoing support.
He referred to Elk Grove’s COVID-19 economic recovery as the city’s “most immediate concern.
“We’re using every tool in the toolbox that we have and we’ll continue to do that going forward,” Suen said. “But we’ll need collaboration and partnerships with the state and federal governments. They’re the ones who are able to provide these resources for us to use.
“Earlier this year, we used some of our own money to loan out through community banks to help businesses, we’ve provided operational flexibility to businesses, (such as allowing parking lots to be used for outdoor dining).”
Another approach to economic recovery that Suen supports is implementing public works projects to “put people to work.”
He also mentioned his support of the city’s Shop Elk Grove campaign, which highlights local businesses each month.
Suen noted that he is excited to continue working toward get infrastructure in place to improve traffic flow in the city.
He additionally identified his desire to have light rail service extend into Elk Grove, and he said that he is hopeful to have ground broken on the Kammerer Road extension project next year.
“Kammerer Road is our marketing window for our employment center,” Suen said.
Also important to Suen is focusing on housing affordability and homelessness.
Regarding homelessness, he believes in continuing to focus on this issue, so it “does not increase beyond something we can control.”
Suen mentioned his desire to further his work to make improvements in Elk Grove.
“I’m really excited to get back to work now that the elections are over,” he said. “I’m honored to serve with a soon-to-be woman of color mayor and a new council member. Yeah, I’m just excited. I think the future for this city remains bright.”
Moua congratulates Suen on his victory
Moua, in conceding the District 1 election to Suen, congratulated him for his victory.
“Congratulations to Darren Suen for being reelected,” he wrote in a statement he sent to the Citizen.
He also wished the new and returning Elk Grove City Council members and Mayor-elect Bobbie Singh-Allen “good luck and success.”
Moua additionally expressed appreciation for those who supported his campaign.
“Thank you to all our volunteers, contributors and Elk Grove residents who supported our 2020 campaign for Elk Grove City Council, District 1,” he wrote. “I am humbled and proud of your hard work and commitment to running a campaign with integrity.
“While our campaign did not get the results we hoped for, we will not stop continuing to advocate for Elk Grove families, youths, students and small businesses in our community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.