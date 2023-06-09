While drowning in debt after making emergency levee repairs to protect lives and properties after the New Year’s Eve storm, Reclamation District 800 is asking the local community to throw it a lifeline.
Later this month, Sheldon, Wilton, and Sloughhouse property owners inside the district, will receive a mailed ballot asking them to approve a 300% rate increase.
The RD800 trustees made the decision to seek a higher levy at their June 1 meeting. They hope to win approval for a new assessment base of $1.5 million. It would replace the current base of $500,000 that was approved by district property owners in 2018.
SCI Consulting Group (SCI), the engineering firm that is helping the district form a new assessment district, will mail the official ballots to the owners of 1,200 parcels on June 16. SCI President John Bliss said the ballots will likely hit mailboxes the following Monday and Tuesday. The ballots will be counted on Aug. 3 at a public meeting.
Anticipating the angst when owners see the individualized rate for their property on their ballots, Bliss received a consensus from the board to immediately hold two meetings to answer their questions. A virtual meeting will be held on June 21 and an in-person meeting on June 26. Although both meetings will probably begin at 7 p.m., details about how to attend them weren’t available at the deadline for this story. However, that information will be inside the ballot envelope and will be reported in the June 16 issue of the Citizen.
RD 800 maintains and repairs 34 miles of levees along the Cosumnes River to meet a 10-year flood standard between Rancho Murieta and Freeman Road in Wilton, and Freeman Road off Grant Line Road in Sheldon. The district also encompasses parts of Sloughhouse.
The record high-water levels during the New Year’s Eve storm broke the levees at three places and caused massive erosion at 17 other sites inside the district but no homes were lost. However, downstream from the district, two motorists died after combined floodwater from the Cosumnes and Deer Creek washed their vehicles off Highway 99 at Dillard Road.
In Wilton, firefighters rescued 57 people from vehicles stranded in the flooded roads, and RD800 made emergency repairs to Wilton Bridge abutments to keep the only remaining access to Wilton open.
Even before the New Year’s storm, the district was already in debt. As of the November meeting, RD 800 owed the Bank of Stockton for $1.5 million for repairs after the 2017 storms and still had seven more sites needing repairs.
Following the New Year’s Eve storm, the bank agreed to raise the district’s line of credit by $5 million. But as a condition for the loan, the district was required to seek property owner approval of an increase in their property assessments. To make that happen, the trustees agreed at their March meeting to begin working with SCI to prepare the engineering report required by Proposition 218 to seek a new assessment base.
As of the June 1 meeting, the district was nearly $6.5 million in debt, District Secretary Suzanne Daggert told the board. Of that amount, the district has paid out $4.8 million for flood repairs after the New Year’s Eve storm.
“But there is quite a bit more outstanding, particularly with Asta (Construction), which has been the contractor doing all the repair work,” Daggert said.
However, the one federal agency that stepped in to pay for two emergency levee repairs, the National Resource Conservation Service, will send the district more than $1 million as a 75% reimbursement in the coming months. The district also is pursuing funding from FEMA, but that could take years. Awakened to the need following the news coverage of the New Year’s Eve storm, elected officials at the local, state, and national levels are also seeking new funding for the district, which also would be years away if it materializes.
Although Bliss briefly reviewed his SCI engineering report explaining the rate increase at the June 1 meeting before the board voted to put the assessment measure on the ballot, he went into much more detail at a May 24 special meeting.
Bliss said when his firm was retained, one of the most important goals was to triple the budget by the end of the year and to look at a variety of things such as a need for a full-time superintendent.
“No other district your size doesn’t have a superintendent,” he said.
Bliss added that new equipment and a place to store it, repayment of the loan, and perhaps working towards a higher levee protection standard that could qualify for state funding.
He said another goal was to devise a rate-setting methodology for flood control that is straightforward to administer and explain to the public. It also must adhere to Proposition 218 for setting up a benefit assessment, “which is a cousin of a tax and the cousin of a fee that shows up on your tax bill when it is approved.”
Bliss said to think of his engineering report as a Bible.
“We have a burden to look more deeply at each parcel,” he said. “We can’t stand up here and say we’re going charge every parcel.”
It all has to do with the benefit that each parcel will receive from flood control.
Bliss said each ballot will show the proposed increase for that particular property based on three factors. The first is the type of property, – single residential at $456 a year, agricultural land at $44 an acre, and $12 an acre for range land. All properties owned by a person or entity would be combined on the ballot.
The second factor is the zone in which the property is located. Zone 1 is a property on the north bank of the river that is located in a FEMA-designated 500-year floodplain. Zone 2 is the north bank in a 100-year floodplain. Zone 3 is on the south bank is in a 100-year floodplain, and Zone 4 is on the south bank on a flood in a 500-year flood zone. The additional increase for the zone ranges from zero to 19%.
The final factor is the depth or elevation of the property, which could increase the base rate by 0% to 43%.
Bliss said the 45 days between the mailing and the counting of the ballots will allow him or district engineer Patrick Erwin time to respond to requests for rate adjustments and revise them if needed.
On a side note, Bliss said he didn’t understand why some properties in Sheldon east of Grant Line Road weren’t assessed in 2018. But the owners will be getting ballots this year.
Bliss said he expects about 500-600 of the 1,200 ballots to be returned.
Passage of the new assessment requires a 50% plus one of the returned ballots weighted by the proposed assessment. The owner of a house east of Grant Line Road with a $456 rate on his ballot would have 456 votes, and the owner of a big agricultural property with 1,000 acres would have 4,400 votes.
Bliss said that is the way that the Howard Jarvis Taxpayer Association set up Proposition 218.
“They felt it was fair that you get to vote more powerfully if you have to pay more,” he said.
RD 800 is very unusual compared to other nearby reclamation districts, according to Bliss. The district has thousands of residents, expensive homes and horse ranches, a resort, and properties with a variety of elevations compared to the Delta districts that all exist at the same elevation.
Compared to other reclamation districts in The Delta and the state, “You are at about $15,000 per levee mile per year of maintenance, but that is too low,” Bliss said. “With the risk you are at and the number of houses, you need to be at $50,000 a year.”
Ervin, who also is the contract engineer for other districts in The Delta, said given the reimbursement they get for everything they do, the equivalent for RD 800 would be spending about $80,000 a levee mile.
“So, we are even further behind the eight ball than most people realize,” he said.
In other comments, Bliss told the RD 800 board they have a compelling story and should focus on the need for flood protection and not the dollars when they meet with residents.
“It’s a heavy lift. There are going to be neighbors who are unhappy with you,” he said. “This is real stuff. There is no way to sugarcoat this,” he said.
