Morse Community Park opened more than a dozen years ago at the heart of Elk Grove’s East Franklin area. This 30-acre park has a sprayground, a shaded picnic spot that’s large enough for a festival, and a dog park that’s now being upgraded.
However, a 4-acre, vacant lot remains at the west end of the park. Local parks provider, the Cosumnes Community Services (CSD) is revisiting their original plan of building a recreation center there.
“It was always envisioned there would be a (recreation) center there,” CSD Project Manager Fred Bremermann said. “Then the recession hit – it put a kibosh on our plans on how to go forward.”
The CSD staff now seeks public feedback on what they would like to see at this proposed facility. They are hosting community meetings on Sunday, July 28 at Morse Community Park, and meetings on July 29-30 at the Elk Grove Aquatics Center.
“We have not decided the size of the facility or the amenities, that what the community outreach is about,” Bremermann said.
During his interview with the Citizen, he shared possible amenities such as an indoor running track, a fitness room, and a community meeting place.
“We’re looking to expand programs, but at this point we haven’t said no to anything,” the manager said. “We’re looking at what we can do.”
He mentioned that the CSD does not plan to duplicate amenities at nearby public facilities such as the Wackford Aquatic Complex, and The Grove teen center.
Bremermann said that his staff wants this facility to mainly serve residents who live within three miles of Morse Park – including the Laguna, East Franklin, Lakeside, and Stone Lake areas.
The CSD is working with the Colorado-based firm, GreenPlay LLC to create a feasibility study on the project for the parks staff to present to the CSD board for review. This report will include an estimated project budget, amenities, and public feedback.
“We’re a fresh set of eyes that can come in and unbiasedly look at this and tell you the true results of what we think,” said Pat O’Toole, a lead consultant from GreenPlay.
He added that his staff will also study the local area’s demographics and latest trends in recreation.
The funding plan for the project has not been determined yet. Bremermann said that funds could come from park impact fees, Quimby fees, and private donations.
Those who cannot attend the community meetings in late July are invited to take an online survey on the recreation center by visiting www.MorseParkCenter.com.
