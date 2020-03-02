Seventeen recruits underwent six months of physical fitness, academic testing, house firefighting training, hazardous materials training, uniform inspections, and high-tech virtual reality training in order to join the Cosumnes Fire Department.
They came from communities across California, and they range from veteran firefighters to young adults who are a few years out of college. These recruits were chosen from more than 300 candidates who were required to already have paramedic licenses.
The Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD) held a graduation ceremony for the academy’s 2019-01 class at Sun Grove Church on Feb. 21. They carried fire axes into the church’s main room to begin the ceremony.
Class valedictorian and Oakdale native Anthony Ott compared their training experience at the CSD’s fire training facility in Elk Grove to the meticulous process of crafting a fire ax.
“I enjoyed all of the hard work, sweat, laughs, lectures, and growth that all of these 16 individuals behind me have gone through,” he said in his speech. “But I’m more excited to know that I get to call them my family from here on out.”
Many of the graduates were assigned to fire stations in Elk Grove and Galt just a few days after graduation. They started a 12-month probation period as firefighter-paramedics.
“You are one of the select few,” CSD Board President Orlando Fuentes said at the graduation. “Here you are today - ready to serve our community of 200,000 in our jurisdiction for the CSD and beyond.”
Cosumnes Fire Chief Mike McLaughlin told the graduates about the high expectations that now await them. He had them consider a situation where they handle a medical emergency involving a baby.
“(The parents) don’t ask for names, they don’t ask for ID cards, they don’t ask for anything,” McLaughlin said. “They hand us the baby, we take that baby in the ambulance to the hospital, and they ask us no questions….trust cannot be questioned.”
The fire chief addressed their fire department’s future that awaits a new ambulance unit that will begin this spring, a future fire station near Wilton Rancheria’s proposed Elk Grove casino-resort, and possibly two new hospitals.
McLaughlin also noted that the graduates are the first fire recruits to use new virtual reality technology to study fire behavior by watching 360-degree videos of fire scenarios.
Cosumnes Fire Capt. Robert Kasparian, one of the academy’s trainers, told the graduates to be mindful in how they react to situations in life.
“‘I am convinced that life is 10 percent what happens to me and 90 percent how I react to it’” as he described the ethic.
Kaparian added, “Whenever you feel down, whenever you’re going through contract negotiations, whenever you’re going through a promotional exam, whenever you are picking up the same, little old lady for the third time after midnight - remember that.”
The graduation ended when the graduates walked off stage and traditionally rang a fire bell to symbolize their transition to firefighter.
McLaughlin told the Citizen that the graduates will fill vacancies that were left by attrition in the fire department’s staff. He added that the second half of their training will begin when they start working at fire stations.
McLaughlin said that three recruits in the Academy Class 2019-01 did not complete the training program.
“This isn’t easy - the 17 people who made it had worked tirelessly, worked (during) nights and early weekends to refine their knowledge and skills to make them ready for today,” he said.
