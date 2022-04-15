U.S. Rep. Ami Bera, D-Elk Grove, on April 4 was bit by a wild fox in Washington, D.C.
The animal, which reportedly bit eight other people, was later determined to have rabies and has since been euthanized.
In an interview with the Citizen this week, Bera recalled the attack.
“I was walking up to the Hill at about 5 o’clock in the early evening, on the Senate side of Capitol Hill, and felt something lunge at the back of my left ankle area,” he said. “And I thought it was going to be a small dog. I happened to be carrying my umbrella, so I was getting ready to shoo the dog away and I looked and it’s like, ‘That’s not a dog, that’s a fox.’”
The presence of a fox on Capitol Hill was a surprise to Bera, since he was not yet aware that other people had also recently experienced similar attacks.
Bera noted that it was also the first fox he had seen on Capitol Hill.
“I’ve seen pretty aggressive squirrels,” he said. “Every once in a while, you’ll see pretty big rats and occasionally a raccoon. But I’ve never seen a fox on the Hill.”
Although the entire incident lasted from 15 to 30 seconds, Bera said that it felt like a longer period of time to him. He mentioned that after he was bit, the fox lingered around him in a crouched position, acting as if it might attack him again.
The fox ran away after someone on the grounds yelled that the animal was attacking him, and the Capitol police headed toward it.
In assessing his condition after he was attacked, Bera found that a pant leg of his suit was punctured. He then rolled down his sock.
“I didn’t see any blood,” Bera said. “There was maybe an old scar. I thought it was old, but out of an abundance of caution, I went to go see the House attending physician. And they called Walter Reed (National Military Medical Center), talked to the infectious disease folks, and they said, ‘No, you don’t want to take any chances with rabies.”
Bera went to Walter Reed that evening and received five shots of immune globulin, a tetanus shot and a rabies shot.
He received his third rabies shot on April 11, and he will get his fourth rabies shot next week.
The congressman noted that the fox that bit him also had three kits that possibly had rabies and were also euthanized.
In pondering his attack, Bera told the Citizen that he is not fearful to walk on Capitol Hill.
“Hopefully this is a one-time thing, and no, it’s a beautiful, spring day in Washington, D.C. and I’ll continue to walk,” he said. “So, I think it was just a freak event.”
Bera added that as an incident that “went viral,” the event became an international story.
“It was on Saturday Night Live this Saturday and Jimmy Kimmel reported on it (on his national, late-night talk show),” he said. “I got calls from all across the country, folks I went to high school with. Folks I haven’t talked to in a while were all checking in to see how I was doing. So, it was one of those stories that captivated everyone’s imagination.”
Moving forward, Bera mentioned that he is continuing his work as a House member.
“I’m feeling fine,” he said. “It’s a lot of shots. Outside of that though, no wounds. I’m back to normal. I’ll be back in Elk Grove this week.”
