WEAVE is a nonprofit that offers assistance to people struggling with domestic violence and sexual assault within the Sacramento County. Their programs include counseling for people dealing with domestic violence and sexual assault; these programs are also tailored to meet the unique needs of the LGBTQ community as well as American Indian/Alaskan Natives.
In addition, they also offer diverse types of shelters, such as “Safe Shelter” that allows any gender to stay for a limited time period free of cost while also being provided with other needed services. “Transitional Housing” is also provided to survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, and other crimes.
Elyse Polis, the WEAVE advocate for the Elk Grove police, recently spoke with the Citizen about their work.
For more information regarding WEAVE resources, visit https://www.weaveinc.org/
Has there been an increase in Elk Grove domestic violence cases during the pandemic years?
We have seen an increase in the rates of domestic violence across Sacramento County, including in Elk Grove. This increase was in part due to the stress that everyone felt during the beginning of the pandemic and families being stuck at home together with no external places to go to have space from each other. Domestic violence cases not only increased during the early pandemic, but we saw more cases with high lethality. One of the causes of that was because without people going to work, children going to school, and people not going to the doctor (or other places with mandated reporting), victims were not able to share what was happening to them at home.
What are the backgrounds of the domestic violence victims that you serve in Elk Grove?
Domestic violence can happen to anyone regardless of gender, economic status, religion, profession or age. I see victims of all different types, including teens, elderly, low-income, professionals, and law enforcement, etc. I have only been serving as the embedded advocate in Elk Grove since March and I have seen all these backgrounds come through.
What is a common type of domestic violence case that WEAVE sees?
It is important to note that there are different types of abuse that encompass domestic violence: physical, sexual, verbal, emotional, financial, spiritual, and technological abuse. Unfortunately, we see all of these types of domestic violence cases at WEAVE. Many cases start as emotional or verbal and can escalate to physical violence. As an embedded advocate, I see the cases that come through the police department, most of which are physical in nature.
What services does your nonprofit provide to deal with domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking?
WEAVE offers a variety of services for survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and sex trafficking.
We have a counseling department that provides individual and group counseling at our midtown Sacramento location as well as in Family Resource Centers throughout Sacramento County. Our legal department assists with Domestic Violence Restraining Orders, dissolution of marriage, and child custody, which are all included in family law.
WEAVE has a residential program that can provide safe shelter and transitional housing help as capacity allows, as well as housing and client prosperity workshops, which can include financial literacy, Ready to Rent, employment, etc. If clients are currently working with an advocate, the retail department can help provide emergency clothing or professional clothing for job interviews. The intervention department has several programs that serve all survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and sex trafficking.
We have advocates embedded throughout the community in a variety of settings. There are advocates embedded with law enforcement at Elk Grove Police Department, Sacramento Sheriff’s Office, Sacramento Police Department, and Citrus Heights Police Department. There are advocates who work with youth that are being sexually exploited or at-risk of being exploited. They meet with clients and lead peer support groups at various locations in the community, including the Youth Detention Facility. We have an advocate that provides case management to adults that have been trafficked.
There are advocates that run a program through Child Protective Services called Celebrating Families where they work with the whole family as well as have separate groups for the children and the parents, and then have a time for the family to come together and do activities. We have a lead advocate and a team of part-time advocates that respond to sexual assault forensic exams and provide support to sexual assault survivors at the exam and then provide case management afterward.
WEAVE also has an advocate that works with area hospitals to respond to calls of patients in the hospital that have suffered from domestic or sexual violence. Lastly, there are confidential advocates in our Prevention and Education department that are embedded at elementary, middle and high schools throughout Sacramento County as well as at Los Rios and Sac State campuses. They are there to be a support to survivors if they disclose violence, as well as lead groups and teach about healthy relationships, teen dating violence and other related topics.
