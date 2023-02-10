With about 65 people in attendance, including representatives of the city of Elk Grove and the Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD), the first community session on the city’s new sales tax was held on Feb. 7. That meeting focused on public safety in Elk Grove.
The city’s voter-approved sales tax measure will increase Elk Grove’s total tax rate of 7.75% to 8.75%, beginning April 1.
Measure E – aka the Elk Grove Safety and Quality of Life Measure – could annually generate an estimated $21.3 million to support essential community services such as crime reduction, disaster response, addressing homelessness, and street and park maintenance.
In advance of the commencement of the collection of this additional sales tax, the city and CSD are hosting in-person conversation sessions with the community this month to discuss elements of this sales tax.
Each of these sessions is presented at the District56 center at 8230 Civic Center Drive, beginning at 6 p.m. No registration is required.
The remaining sessions, which each have a separate theme, will be held on Feb. 13 (economic development: attracting and retaining businesses and jobs), Feb. 27 (addressing homelessness) and Feb. 28 (maintaining streets and parks).
Prior to introducing the evening’s guest speakers, Elk Grove Police Chief Bobby Davis and CSD Fire Chief Felipe Rodriguez, Elk Grove City Manager Jason Behrmann stressed the purpose of the four community sessions.
“It’s a nice opportunity to review how we may be able to best utilize some of those (sales tax) funds, and also to hear from you,” he said. “What are your ideas? What are your thoughts or your concerns? What do you think about some of the ideas presented to you this evening?”
Behrmann added that there will also be additional opportunities for the community to address the topic of Measure E funding with the City Council.
With violent crimes and property crimes on the rise in Elk Grove, and local fire and medical emergency response times below the national average, public safety was selected as the theme of this week’s session.
A community survey conducted prior to last November’s passing of Measure E showed that 87% of that survey’s respondents felt that rapid 911, fire, police, medical emergency and disaster responses were either very important or extremely important.
Keeping the city’s public areas clean and safe also scored very highly on that survey.
Davis mentioned that Measure E funding will be important for both the local police and fire departments’ mission to improve its emergency response times and other services.
“Getting there (as quickly as possible) is important to us,” he said. “So, roadways and safety (improvements). And that has to do with traffic and having staffing to get to those things.
“Our goal is to reduce crime, crime prevention, and to help the kids in our community. So, Measure E is going to allow us to create programs that will do exactly that, especially for the youth in our community.”
One of the police department’s goals through Measure E funding is to add three dispatchers to its dispatcher center, Davis noted.
“In 2006, we had 19 dispatchers, (and) in 2023, we have 19 dispatchers,” he said. “This will give us an opportunity to add three (dispatchers) to that (number). Again, we have 177,000 calls per year. Our call volume has continued to go up, yet we haven’t been able to add additional dispatchers.
“(These additional taxes are) going to help us do that. This will ensure that those calls get processed faster, get put into the system faster and get the officer to (arrive) faster.”
Also addressed by Davis was the importance of teams – such as homeless outreach teams – that address specific community needs. He stressed the importance of such assistance as problem oriented policing.
“Our goal through Measure E is to provide a service specific to each side of our city,” he said. “It’s no secret that we’re growing and we’re continuing to grow, yet our problem-oriented policing hasn’t grown with our community.”
Davis mentioned that Measure E funding will allow the police department to add more motor officers on the streets, and conduct more traffic enforcement.
Those funds will also be used to address an issue pertaining to commercial vehicles, Davis noted.
“We’ll do commercial enforcement, which really addresses the box trucks – the big box stores and the vehicles and the trucks that are parking in some of those businesses that have trucks parked,” he said. “And they sleep in those trucks. We get a lot of a lot of calls about that in our community, in our neighborhoods.
“This is going to allow us to enhance those services, really respond to that from a traffic perspective.”
The police chief additionally praised the city’s real-time information center during his speech.
“(The Elk Grove Police Department) is nationally known for our real-time information center,” he said. “That is something that is unique to us. You have the city here that takes great pride in our ability to be real-time, or when a call happens, we can address it in real-time.”
Davis also spoke about the use of drones by the police department in aiding the safety of the public.
Rodriguez told attendees that public safety is always the community’s No. 1 issue.
“It is very important to our community members that we’re there, that we’re doing it right, and we are carrying out any emergencies and making sure that those are mitigated, handled as expediently as possible and with integrity,” he said.
Rodriguez recommended that the CSD use Measure E funding to add more emergency vehicles.
“I recommend that we add some ambulances, fire engines, if we need it,” he said.
Phil Lewis, CSD administrator of parks and recreation, spoke about public safety components related to the parks and recreation system.
“We are looking at potentially adding a recreational coordinator for at-risk youth,” he said. “So, this position would be to help be a liaison position between our school district (and) a lot of our nonprofit partners that we work with in the community, to make sure that we have recreational opportunities for our youth, that we hopefully have children that may fall behind in opportunities or may fall between the cracks and that they do have those opportunities that other youth in our community may have access to.”
