A notice of preparation of a draft environmental impact (EIR) report for the Highway 99/Whitelock Parkway interchange improvements project was released last week.
Located near Elk Grove Regional Park and the Sky River Casino, the project is intended to alleviate congestion on Elk Grove Boulevard and address expected increases in traffic from residential growth and planned future developments near Whitelock Parkway, on the west side of Highway 99.
This project, which is identified in the city’s General Plan, also includes pedestrian and bicycle mobility improvement plans.
The location of the improvements will extend a half-mile south of the Highway 99/Grant Line Road interchange to about 3.3 miles north to the Elk Grove Boulevard interchange.
Improvement plans for the project include a new interchange, a pedestrian overcrossing over Highway 99, and road improvements to Whitelock and Lotz parkways, and East and West Stockton boulevards.
Under consideration are auxiliary lanes that would be connected to the new interchange.
The draft EIR, as well as the project, is a coordinated effort between the city of Elk Grove and the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans).
Angela Daprato, spokesperson for Caltrans District 3, told the Citizen that Caltrans is excited about the city of Elk Grove-Caltrans partnership on this project.
“Caltrans is really excited to work with the city of Elk Grove on this project,” she said. “We’re looking forward to seeing the final project report and to see where we can lend our assistance regarding this project, which is very important to a lot of Elk Grove citizens and the growing population,” she said.
Daprato added that Caltrans asked the city to implement a high-occupancy vehicle (carpool) component that would be reviewed in the environmental document and in a project report.
“If that is well-received by others, we will help with the design and construction of that (addition),” she said.
According to the notice, it is a state requirement for the Governor’s Office of Planning and Research, responsible and trustee agencies, and other interested parties to be provided with adequate details about this project and potential environmental effects.
The draft report will present any feasible mitigation measures to “reduce significant and potentially significant impacts,” reads the notice.
Topic areas expected to be reviewed for the draft EIR include air quality, biological resources, hydrology and water quality, historical resources, and transportation and traffic.
Christina Castro, the city’s capital program division manager, told the Citizen that through the draft EIR process, alternatives for the project will be evaluated.
“The Whitelock Interchange Project Study Report-Project Development Support (PSR-PDS) included six alternatives to identify scope schedule and budget, which was required prior to proceeding with the next phase,” she said.
That report addresses community concerns regarding Elk Grove Regional Park and the Elk Grove Historical Society’s Elk Grove Hotel and Stage Stop, which lie on the non-freeway side of East Stockton Boulevard, adjacent to Highway 99.
“All alternatives propose shifting the freeway westward to minimize or avoid impacts to the east side (of East Stockton Boulevard),” notes the report.
Regarding the current timeline for the project, Castro mentioned that the duration of the project approval and environmental document phase is currently expected to extend to 2024.
Castro noted that the city anticipates federal funding for this project, and that this funding can be sought after the final EIR is completed.
“The environmental phase is funded, but any further design and construction funding will need to be acquired,” she said. “It is possible, if the project was fully funded, that it could be in construction within 10 years.
“We’re only anticipating a design completion around 2027, keeping in mind when we do seek federal funding. (While) we can start as early as 2025, it takes multiple years to get the full balance of (what funding is) needed. So, (the project) really is very contingent on funding.”
Castro added that the design phase of the project itself will take two to three years to complete.
Public invited to comment on draft EIR
As part of the noticing by Caltrans, a 30-day public review and comment period regarding the notice began on Sept. 6 and will continue through Oct. 7 at 5 p.m.
Written comments can be provided to either Tom Metcalf, senior project manager with the city of Elk Grove, or Caitlin Greenwood, environmental planner with Caltrans District 3.
Metcalf’s address is 8401 Laguna Palms Way, Elk Grove, CA 95758, and Greenwood’s address is 703 B St., Marysville, CA 95901.
Comments may also be submitted by email to Metcalf at tmetcalf@elkgrovecity.org or to Greenwood at caitlin.greenwood@dot.ca.gov.
Additional information about this project can be read on the city’s website, www.ElkGroveCity.org.
