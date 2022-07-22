The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors on July 12 reviewed a proposed ballot measure that would have voters decide if their county should tax cannabis and hemp businesses if they are allowed to operate on unincorporated county land.
Within Sacramento County, cannabis businesses like dispensaries and distributors are only permitted in the cities of Sacramento and Isleton.
County supervisors voted 3-2 in favor of placing the measure on the November 2022 ballot. At least four votes were needed for that measure to advance.
Supervisors Sue Frost and Don Nottoli cast the opposing votes. Frost argued that it’s unfair for residents in the county’s cities to vote on a measure that would only impact those who live in unincorporated communities.
“I’m torn, but I’m ultimately going to oppose this,” she said. “I’m concerned that the strong majority of the unincorporated county may be opposed to it, and that it would still pass and that would ultimately be due to the two-thirds of the voters (in cities).”
Although commercial cannabis sales and cultivation remain illegal in Elk Grove, that city still borders unincorporated communities such as Wilton, Vintage Park, Vineyard, and Franklin.
County supervisors and staff stressed at the July 12 meeting that the tax measure would not legalize cannabis businesses in unincorporated communities. That change would require a separate county board action.
“We are not legalizing or (illegalizing) dispensaries today, what we do today has absolutely nothing to do with that,” Supervisor Patrick Kennedy said.
Proponents of the county cannabis tax argued that the county could potentially collect millions in tax revenues from cannabis sales.
Supervisor Phil Serna said that county’s facilities and parkways could benefit from such taxes as well as programs that address homeless and mental health issues.
“It’s important to understand the revenue potential of what we could benefit from, the constituents who we represent could benefit from,” he said.
Serna also mentioned that his mother used cannabis to help alleviate her pain while she battled cancer.
“I continue to believe very strongly there are valid medicinal and health benefits to cannabis,” he said.
In a report prepared by the HdL Companies firm, they told the county supervisors there are more than 300 licensed cannabis businesses in the city of Sacramento. That city generated more than $20 million in cannabis taxes during the 2020-21 fiscal year, HdL reported. Sacramento city places a 4% tax rate on all cannabis businesses.
The HdL staff estimated that the county could generate between $5 million to $8 million annually from licensed cannabis businesses in unincorporated areas.
Supervisor Rich Desmond backed the tax measure and said that the city of Sacramento is currently receiving the bulk of cannabis tax revenues in the county. He noted that the sales of cannabis products are abundant in unincorporated communities.
“Folks who don’t accept that or acknowledge that are not accepting the reality,” Desmond said. “It’s everywhere and the tax revenue is all going to the city of Sacramento…We’re not only leaving money on the table, but we’re also leaving another municipality to make all of the decisions about how the tax money is spent for something that’s occurring with the unincorporated county, and I have a big problem with that.”
Kennedy echoed his colleague’s comments about the potential tax revenue.
“You have to look at every possible source of revenue you can in order to meet the needs of this county,” he said. “Our costs are going up; our needs are going up. To walk away from something that’s sitting there and let other jurisdictions benefit from it is folly…It’s good for the people of Sacramento (County), and is no way going to encourage or discourage cannabis use in any way.”
The proposed tax measure did not specify where the county would spend cannabis tax revenues.
During the board hearing’s public comment period, Sarah-Michael Gaston who is the deputy director of the nonprofit Youth Forward, called on the board to direct the revenues to substance use prevention and public health programs. She also said that the county should place higher taxes on cannabis products that have high levels of THC, which affects a user’s mental state.
“The cannabis industry is aggressively marketing cannabis as a cure-all health product through billboards and online ads,” Gaston said. “Oftentimes, cannabis ads use youth-friendly cartoon images and young models to sell products.”
Nottoli, who represents the Elk Grove, Wilton, and Galt communities in District 5, said that he was not persuaded by the arguments that the county could potentially collect millions in cannabis and hemp taxes. The board chair said that’s just speculation.
“It’s not always about the revenues, and people can argue that we’ll leave a lot on the table, but that’s all perspective,” Nottoli said.
He then cast the final vote that defeated the proposed tax measure.
